Ottawa plans to slash carbon emissions through a “clean century growth plan” to string new power lines between provinces, encourage the purchase of electric cars – and, when Canadian efforts fall short, buy credits from abroad.

On Friday, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will unveil what she is calling a “national project” to combat climate change, employing a promised deluge of infrastructure spending as a tool to diminish carbon output.

“We’re making historic investments in infrastructure,” Ms. McKenna said in an interview Thursday in China. “We’re looking at how do we position those investments so they actually reduce emissions?”

Some of the carbon cuts will be secured through trading international emissions credits, including with California, although Ms. McKenna also met with officials in China and discussed plans here to create a national cap-and-trade system next year.

She also promised additional measures on “stored carbon through forests, soils, wetlands,” which suggests Ottawa intends to devise new ways to take credit for emissions reductions through changes in forestry, conservation and agriculture.

“We have a plan. It gets us to our target,” she said.

She played down a suggestion that such plans were likely to deepen budget deficits.

“The costs of inaction on climate change are much greater,” she said. “It’s also about being more competitive in the longer term.”

The Liberal government has recently promised several new emissions steps, including a low-carbon fuel standard and the closure of coal-fired power plants in coming decades. The gains from those measures, however, are expected to fall short of a goal to cut emissions to 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, particularly if the oil sands continue to expand and companies build new West Coast terminals to export liquefied natural gas.

Ms. McKenna pledged a way to reach the 2030 goal through cleaner electricity, fewer wasteful buildings, fewer thirsty cars, more public transit and a lighter footprint from the oil-and-gas sector.

“It’s across the board making sure we’re reducing our emissions and figuring out where are the innovations that are going to help move us to a low carbon future,” she said.

A major pillar of the Liberal plan appears to be construction of new transmission towers that can link provinces with large supplies of clean electricity with those still reliant on coal. Ms McKenna suggested Manitoba and Saskatchewan could be tied together in such a way – although such a plan needs more study, she said.

“The idea that you would electrify as much as possible using clean electricity is a real opportunity,” she said, particularly as the cost of wind and solar power falls to levels competitive with other sources.

Funds from a new infrastructure investment bank could be used for this purpose, and to help pry loose private-sector dollars.

“That’s also an export opportunity. I know the states on the eastern seaboard are looking to purchase clean power from Canada,” Ms. McKenna said.

She pledged to stick to a national price of carbon, despite opposition in Saskatchewan, where Premier Brad Wall has said he is prepared to take Ottawa to court over such a plan.

“I don’t think that’s really the most productive approach,” Ms. McKenna said.

“Everyone has until 2018 to have their price on carbon in place, or we have a backstop.”

Asked whether Ontario and Quebec would be asked to shoulder a disproportionate carbon-reduction permit to make way for new oil and gas projects in Western Canada, Ms. McKenna said: “It’s about everyone doing their share.”

She mentioned “flexibility” on carbon pricing in places such as northern Canada.

The Liberal plan, she said, relies on a mix of incentives, regulations and increased carbon costs to achieve compliance.

“This is a pragmatic approach to climate action where we’re serious about reducing emissions, but we’re doing it in a flexible way,” she said.

