Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced six new senators, including a former commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Gwen Boniface was the first woman to run the OPP and is among the six appointees who will represent Ontario in the Senate.

The other appointees include Kim Pate, executive director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies and an assistant professor at the University of Ottawa’s Faculty of Law.

The list is rounded out by former Ontario cabinet secretary Tony Dean; former Scotiabank vice chairman Sarabjit Marwah; Howard Wetston, a former federal court judge and head of the Ontario Securities Commission; and Lucie Moncion, president and CEO of a network of credit unions that serve Ontario francophone communities.

Trudeau calls the new crop of senators “exceptional” and is expected to name new candidates shortly. He appointed nine new senators last week.

The appointees named this month were selected through an application process that involved more than 2,700 applicants who were screened by an advisory board that came up with a short list for each seat.

Here’s a brief look at each:

Gwen Boniface

A police officer and lawyer, Boniface was the first woman commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police and the first female head of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police. She served three years as deputy chief inspector of Ireland’s national police force and worked with the police division of the United Nations developing plans to deal with organized crime in conflict states. She has also been a consultant on policing and justice issues, both internationally and domestically.

Tony Dean

Dean was a senior civil servant in the Ontario provincial government, serving as a deputy minister before becoming secretary of the cabinet, head of the Ontario public service and clerk of the executive council. Since 2009, he has been a professor at the University of Toronto’s school of public policy and governance. He has also been an adviser to the Commonwealth Secretariat, Commonwealth governments, and the independent evaluation office of the International Monetary Fund.

Sarabjit S. Marwah

Marwah recently retired as vice-chairman and CEO of Scotiabank after a 35-year career. He holds a masters degree in economics from the University of Delhi and an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles. He has served on the boards of a number of private and non-profit organizations, including the C.D. Howe Institute and the Toronto International Film Festival. He is a founding member of the Sikh Foundation of Canada.

Lucie Moncion

Moncion has an extensive background in the co-operative sector. She is president and CEO of the Alliance des caisses populaires de l’Ontario, a network of 12 credit unions which serves 23 francophone municipalities in northeastern Ontario. She became president and chair of the board of Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada in 2016 and also serves as President of the Co-operative Board of Ontario.

Kim Pate

Pate is a lawyer and teacher and internationally known human rights expert who is executive director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies. She has worked extensively on behalf of women in prison, especially aboriginals. She is a part-time law professor at the University of Ottawa’s Faculty of Law, a member of the advisory board of National Women’s Legal Mentoring Program and works with Human Rights International’s Canadian advocacy committee and Legal Aid Ontario’s Prison advisory committee.

Howard Wetston

Wetston is a lawyer, law professor and former head of the Ontario Securities Commission, the Ontario Energy Board and the Competition Bureau. He is a former judge of Federal Court judge, served as a Crown counsel with the Department of Justice, and has been counsel for the National Energy Board and the Consumers’ Association of Canada. He is a member of the Order of Canada.

