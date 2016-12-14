Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien responds to a questions during a news conference on Sept. 27, 2016, in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien responds to a questions during a news conference on Sept. 27, 2016, in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Privacy watchdog Therrien probing feds' online electoral reform survey Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The federal privacy watchdog has opened a formal investigation into the Trudeau government’s much-maligned online survey on electoral reform, which asks participants to disclose detailed personal information.

But privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien is not waiting to conclude the investigation before taking action to protect Canadians’ privacy.

Spokeswoman Valerie Lawton says Therrien has provided preliminary recommendations to the government aimed at better protecting the privacy of people who participate in the MyDemocracy.ca survey.

Lawton confirms that Therrien’s office will investigate a complaint about the survey and hopes to have the issue resolved as quickly as possible.

The survey runs to the end of the month.

The MyDemocracy site does not ask respondents to reveal their names, but it does ask them to disclose gender, age, postal code, highest level of education attained, occupational work area, combined household income, first language learned, level of interest in politics and current events and whether they identify as a member of a specific minority group.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Monsef takes heat for reaction to electoral committee report (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular