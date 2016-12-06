Canada’s privacy commissioners are warning the federal government not to give national-security agencies new ways to collect metadata or back-door tools to fight encryption.

“This is not the time to further expand state powers and reduce individual rights,” said federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien at a news conference in Ottawa Tuesday. “This is the time to enhance both legal standards and oversight to ensure we do not repeat past mistakes and achieve real balance between security and respect for basic individual rights.”

Mr. Therrien and all provincial and territorial privacy commissioners have sent a joint submission as part of the federal government’s ongoing public consultation on Canada’s national security framework.

The submission states that many mistakes were made by countries around the world after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, leading to a new regime of “mass surveillance.”

“We have seen too many cases of inappropriate and sometimes illegal conduct by state officials that have impacted on the rights of ordinary citizens not suspected of criminal or terrorist activities,” Mr. Therrien said.

The submission calls on Ottawa to tread carefully as it faces pressure to expand the state’s ability to capture metadata or to force citizens to open up their communications to law-enforcement authorities.

Report Typo/Error