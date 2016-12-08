Indigenous leaders say they are frustrated that they’ve been invited to a separate meeting with the prime minister on Friday ahead of his climate change discussions with the premiers in Ottawa.

Natan Obed, the president of Canada’s national Inuit organization, says it’s been “frustrating and problematic” the way provinces and territories have been engaging with indigenous leaders in advance of the first ministers meetings.

Obed says indigenous people should be involved in the climate change talks, calling such inclusion critical in what the federal Liberal government describes as a time of renewed reconciliation.

Assembly of First Nations Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day, the organization’s co-chair on climate change, says First Nations deserve to be treated with the same respect as premiers and territorial leaders.

He says Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne supports their push to participate in the afternoon session of Friday’s meeting between Justin Trudeau and the premiers.

The prime minister meets Friday morning with the leaders of three indigenous organizations – Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the Assembly of First Nations and the Metis National Council – along with U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden.

