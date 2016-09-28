Provinces with older-than-average populations are pushing Ottawa to boost health transfers based on demographics as part of a new national health accord.

But provincial health ministers are also expressing a growing frustration with the federal Liberals over an apparent unwillingness to discuss increased federal spending on health.

Preparing for a rise in health-care costs as the baby-boom generation retires is shaping up as a key point of contention as federal Health Minister Jane Philpott prepares for an Oct. 18 face-to-face meeting with the provinces and territories on health-care reform.

Several provincial health ministers said in interviews this week that they want to see increased federal health transfers that are weighted in favour of provinces facing the most pressing demographic pressures.

“I have raised it at every opportunity,” said British Columbia Health Minister Terry Lake. “We haven’t seen any positive response but the dialogue will continue.”

In New Brunswick, where the province recorded more deaths than births for the first time last year, Health Minister Victor Boudreau said his province is trying to keep health costs under control but needs more money from Ottawa.

“The older you get, the more you require services from the health system,” he said. “So that’s where the challenges are and that’s where we hope that the federal government is going to be able to step up to the plate and assist provinces.”

The fast pace of Canada’s demographic change was highlighted Wednesday when Statistics Canada released its latest update of population figures. The estimates show there are nearly 6 million seniors in Canada this year, up from 4.3 million in 2006. Statistics Canada has previously estimated that all baby boomers will have reached the age of 65 by 2031, when the proportion of seniors could reach 23 per cent of the population, up from 15 per cent in 2011.

A flavour of the coming negotiations will play out publicly Thursday when health-care experts from across the country speak at a conference in Ottawa. Dr. Philpott is scheduled to speak, as is her Quebec counterpart, Gaétan Barrette.

The conference is co-sponsored by the Canadian Medical Association, which has submitted a proposal to Ottawa that calls for an annual top-up to existing health transfers that would start at $1.7-billion in 2017 and would be divided among the provinces based on demographic pressures.

CMA President Granger Avery said Ottawa needs to boost transfers but it must also work with the provinces to tackle some of the major structural problems in the health system that have long been discussed but never resolved. Dr. Avery said governments could save billions by working together on prescription-drug policies and by shifting treatment away from hospitals in favour of home care where possible. Dr. Avery said he’s optimistic these talks will go beyond wrangling over transfer formulas and will actually address these issues.

“This is why this time is so exciting,” he said. “We need to do that reset and think about the next 50 years.”

Dr. Barrette, the Quebec Health Minister, said he does not share the CMA’s optimism that talks are heading toward meaningful change. In the nearly one year since last October’s election, he said there’s been virtually no behind-the-scenes talks between Ottawa and the provinces on health.

“It’s extremely disappointing to this point,” he said. “I’m expecting the federal government to come down from their ivory tower and tell Canadians exactly what they will do … This is a government that said they would distance themselves from the Conservatives. They’re doing exactly the same thing.”

Dr. Philpott has so far attempted to shift the discussion away from the transfer formula in favour of negotiations on a separate “health accord” that would focus on specific issues like home care, palliative care and mental health.

The Liberal Party’s election platform promised $3-billion over four years for home care. However, Dr. Philpott has said she has no plans of reversing next year’s scheduled change to the health transfer formula. That change will end the automatic six-per-cent annual increase that has been in place since 2004. The new formula is based on economic growth, with a guaranteed minimum transfer increase of three per cent.

In the House of Commons Wednesday, Dr. Philpott rejected accusations from the NDP that her Liberal government is simply maintaining the same approach to health care as the previous government.

“To compare the approach of the government with the approach of the previous Conservative government on the matter of federal-provincial-territorial relations on health is a misrepresentation of the facts,” she said. “We will invest in health, and make sure that Canadians get the help that they need.”

