Three federal public service unions are calling on the Liberal government to include a $75-million contingency fund in the coming budget to help address the Phoenix pay system fiasco.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada, the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada and the Canadian Association of Professional Employees say the fund would help ensure workers are paid correctly and on time.

Chris Aylward, PSAC’s national executive vice-president, says solutions need to go beyond fixing technology.

He says the pool of money would help expand the capacity of departments to address Phoenix pay-system challenges.

Earlier this week in the House of Commons, Public Services Minister Judy Foote said it is “totally unacceptable” employees are going without pay for their work.

She says an injustice was done to employees by the previous Conservative government, adding the Liberals are now trying to ensure workers have a better payroll system than ever.

Report Typo/Error