U.S. President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday to “express his condolences” and offer assistance following a deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The call comes more than 12 hours after the mass shooting and following a weekend of controversy and chaos after Mr. Trump instituted a U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

“President Trump expressed his condolences to the Prime Minister and people of Canada following the tragic shooting at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec, located in Québec City, and offered to provide any assistance as needed,” the PMO said in a release on Monday.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer later said the attack is “why the President is taking steps to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to our nation’s safety and security” – an apparent reference to the immigration ban, which impacts Muslim-majority nations.

In the Quebec case, however, the victims were Muslim men and the suspect is a 20-something college student from the Quebec City suburb of Cap-Rouge named Alexandre Bissonnette.

“We condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms,” Mr. Spicer told reporters during the daily briefing.

Mr. Spicer also said Mr. Trump pledged his support to Canadian police and intelligence services.

“Prime Minister Trudeau was extremely appreciative and he was also cautious to draw conclusions on the motives at this stage in the investigation and the President shared those thoughts,” Mr. Spicer said.

The PMO did not expand on whether the two leaders discussed Mr. Trump’s immigration ban, which Canadian officials said Sunday would not affect Canadian dual citizens or permanent residents.

Mr. Trudeau on Monday called the Quebec City shooting a “terrorist attack on Muslims” and his office said he would be travelling to the area on Monday afternoon, along with interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President François Hollande, Pope Francis and Russian President Vladimir Putin have all condemned the attack.

Ms. Merkel called it “despicable,” while Mr. Hollande said “France stands at the sides of the victims and their families;” Pope Francis conveyed his condolences in writing and in person to the archbishop of Quebec, Cardinal Gerald LaCroix; and Mr. Putin sent his condolences to Mr. Trudeau and the victims’ families. “This murder of people who had gathered at a mosque to pray is staggering in its cruelty and cynicism,” Mr. Putin wrote in a statement posted on the Kremlin website.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has not commented, but Howard Drake, the British High Commissioner to Canada, said in a tweet that the U.K. is “shocked and saddened” by the attack, and expressed his “deepest condolences to [the] great Quebec people” and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Twitter said Mexico stands in solidarity with Canada and the families of those who lost their lives, and condemned acts of violence that go against religious tolerance.

In the House of Commons Monday, Mr. Trudeau thanked political and faith leaders from around the world who reached out since the attack.

“Your thoughts and condolences are greatly appreciated,” Mr. Trudeau said.

In 2014, then-president Barack Obama called Stephen Harper after the shooting death of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo near Parliament Hill. Mr. Obama offered his condolences on behalf of the American people and condemned the attack as “outrageous,” and said, “We’re all shaken by it.”

John Kerry, then the U.S. secretary of state, laid a wreath at Ottawa’s War Memorial, where Mr. Cirillio was shot and killed, when he visited Ottawa almost a week later.

Others voicing support for the people of Quebec City include the Embassy of Turkey, organizers of the Women’s March, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and the city of Paris, where the Eiffel Tower will go dark at midnight to honour those who have lost their lives.

Elizabeth Moore Aubin, the Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. embassy, also sent a message of condolence on Monday.

“On behalf of the U.S. Mission in Canada and the American people, I offer our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in yesterday’s unjustified attack at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the shooting,” she wrote.

“The United States is determined to fight terrorism and stands ready to assist the Canadian government as it deals with the aftermath of this tragic event.”

Mr. Trump has yet to appoint a new U.S. ambassador to Canada following the resignation of former ambassador Bruce Heyman.

With a report from the Associated Press

