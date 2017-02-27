Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
NDP MP Guy Caron rises during question period in the House of Commons on April 30, 2014. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
NDP MP Guy Caron rises during question period in the House of Commons on April 30, 2014. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Quebec MP Guy Caron joins federal NDP leadership race Add to ...

GATINEAU, Que. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Quebec MP Guy Caron is joining the race to lead the NDP, bringing to three the number of candidates so far in the race to succeed Tom Mulcair.

Caron, an economist who was first elected to the House of Commons in 2011, is making the announcement today in Gatineau, Que.

The slow-starting race to replace Mulcair has been gaining steam in recent weeks, with northern Ontario MP Charlie Angus and B.C. MP Peter Julian also in the running.

A leadership debate is scheduled for March 12 in Ottawa.

Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and deputy Ontario NDP leader Jagmeet Singh are also said to be considering a bid.

A new leader is scheduled to be chosen by the end of October.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Charlie Angus officially enters NDP leadership race (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular