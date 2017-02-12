Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

NDP MP Guy Caron rises during question period in the House of Commons on April 30, 2014. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Quebec MP Guy Caron is stepping aside as the NDP’s finance critic to consider a leadership bid.

Caron says he believes his caucus colleagues need a full-time critic with the federal budget’s upcoming release.

The race to replace Tom Mulcair in October remains wide open.

B.C. MP Peter Julian is the only person to formally register with Elections Canada.

Other possible contenders include Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Ontario deputy NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

A leadership debate is scheduled on March 12 in Ottawa.

