Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Bob Paulson waits to testify on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 26, 2013. (CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)

RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson to retire in June

The Canadian Press

The top Mountie says he is going to step down at the end of June.

RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson says he believes the time has come to focus more on his family after spending 32 years with the force, the last five as commissioner.

In a message to his Mounties, Paulson says it is a profound honour and privilege to serve with them.

Paulson says the RCMP still has issues it must deal with, including historical, yet persistent, harassment claims and mental health concerns for employees.

He also points to safety and training questions arising from the murder of Mounties in Moncton in 2014.

The tough list of issues will land on his successor’s desk and make for what Paulson calls a busy and challenging spring.

