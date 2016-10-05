The RCMP is set to announce a major settlement of a number of complaints of sexual harassment at a cost of more than $10-million, sources said.

Senior federal officials said that RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson hopes that the settlement, as well as a public statement on Thursday, will serve to “turn the page” on the dark chapter in the history of the national police force.

Commissioner Paulson took over in 2011 as the RCMP was struggling to deal with hundreds of cases of sexual harassment by female Mounties who complained of abuse at the hands of colleagues and superiors. In 2013, he acknowledged the force suffered from “cultural dysfunction.” He will appear alongside Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Employment Minister MaryAnn Mihychuk in Ottawa on Thursday to provide the “update on harassment related litigation.” Also in attendance will be former Mounties Janet Merlo and Linda Gillis Davidson.

Ms. Merlo, who as an officer was based in Nanaimo, B.C., filed a lawsuit on behalf of other complainants, saying she suffered bullying and harassment throughout her career of nearly 20 years.

Ms. Davidson spent more than two decades in the RCMP and was the lead plaintiff in another proposed class action suit over systemic discrimination and harassment. She worked at one point in the prime minister’s protective detail.

Hundreds of other women came forward with similar complaints, which were brought into a planned class action lawsuit.

“When we hit 100 I was surprised,” said lawyer David Klein of Klein Lyons, the firm handling the class action, in 2014. “As we hit 200, I was less surprised, and then 300 even less, because we were beginning to have a sense of the magnitude of the internal problem at the RCMP with women in the force.”

Still, the class action lawsuit was yet to be certified. The federal government argued last year in a B.C. court that the cases should be settled individually.

“The proposed class is overly broad, encompassing every woman who has ever worked in one of three categories within the RCMP in the history of this organization,” the federal submission said.

An internal RCMP report released in 2012 suggested gender-based harassment happened frequently to the female officers who participated in a study of their experiences of being bullied by colleagues and superiors.

In 2013, Commissioner Paulson told a parliamentary committee that he was pushing a “zero tolerance” policy toward sexual harassment.

“What it means is that there are going to be consequences for managers and leaders and supervisors who don’t act when they observe traits and behaviours of people in the workplace, but also don’t act when people make complaints,” he said.

“That’s our approach to the zero tolerance idea, but what we’re really shooting for is a fully engaged work force with all employees alive to the issue of workplace conflict and harassment and who are willing to intervene at the outset when these things are known or can reasonably be known.”

The RCMP agreed at the time to modernize its procedures to deal with harassment complaints inside the force, setting out a 37-point action plan that includes training and a centralized process to deal with all complaints.

