> This weekend went from confusion to tragedy, with repercussions Canada will feel this week and beyond. U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that barred refugees from any country to seek asylum in the United States, and blocked entry to anyone who held citizenship from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Syria -- whether or not they already held a visa. There was much confusion at airports, protests around the world and uncertainty about whether the ban also affected legal U.S. permanent residents (the Trump administration initially said it did, then said it didn’t). The effects of the move are still rippling across the Middle East. In Canada, the Liberal government says it will help stranded travellers. Here is our frequently updated page with the latest news.
> And then, in Quebec City on Sunday night, it got worse: two gunmen stormed a mosque and opened fire, killing six worshippers. “We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. “We’ve never done anything to provoke anyone, and we’ve never cultivated hatred for anyone,” Mohammed Yangui, the mosque president, said.
> The House of Commons returns today, and the NDP are calling for an emergency debate, which the Liberals say they are open to. Canadian politicians of all parties criticized Mr. Trump’s actions.
> According to the Washington Post, senior Trump administration officials say the ban was implemented very smoothly. “It really is a massive success story in terms of implementation on every single level,” the official said.
> Jihadist groups are cheering the ban as evidence that the United States has a “hatred toward Muslims.”
> Tech companies are speaking out against the ban, though few other corporate leaders are.
> German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Mr. Trump on the weekend and “explained” the international community’s obligations to take in refugees.
> Even other Republicans aren’t thrilled.
> Meanwhile, a U.S. soldier was killed in action in Yemen.
> Mr. Trump gave senior strategist and radical nationalist Steve Bannon increased national security authority.
> And Mr. Trump’s first pick for the Supreme Court is going to be announced Tuesday night.
Ratna Omidvar (Globe and Mail): “Increasing Canada’s refugee levels for 2017 is not just a humanitarian move. Evidence from countries like Denmark, Turkey and the U.S. shows a refugee influx has net benefits for the economy. There is no evidence refugees raise unemployment. Instead, there is evidence they create jobs and by taking lower-skilled jobs, actually raise the wages of everyone else. The evidence is lived experience for Canadians in over 300 communities of arrival for privately sponsored refugees. From Antigonish to Surrey the contributions of our refugee friends and neighbours are felt daily.”
Shaista Aziz (Globe and Mail): “For those politicians and commentators who urged those of us not down with Mr. Trump’s doctrine to suspend reality and ‘give him the benefit of the doubt’ to see what he does when he’s finally president, you now have your answer. The president of the United States of America, a man endorsed by the Ku Klux Klan, has fully mainstreamed Islamophobia and bigotry in his first week in the White House.”
Bill Frelick (Globe and Mail): “No system is 100 per cent free of risk. But Mr. Trump’s scare-mongering on refugees is out of all proportion to reality: Of the nearly 800,000 refugees resettled in the U.S. since Sept. 11, 2001, three refugees have been arrested for planning terrorist activities, and none of them involved plans to mount attacks inside the United States.”
David Frum (The Atlantic): “If the goal is to exclude radical Muslims from the United States, the executive order Trump announced on Friday seems a highly ineffective way to achieve it. The Trump White House has incurred all the odium of an anti-Muslim religious test, without any attendant real-world benefit. The measure amounts to symbolic politics at its most stupid and counterproductive.”
Hadi Ghaemi (Washington Post): “Indeed, the people who are most likely to travel between Iran and the United States — the people most affected by any ban — are Iranians who hold Western values of moderation and tolerance and believe in open political and economic systems. It’s in the interest of the United States to strengthen these values in Iran however it can.”
Michael Den Tandt (National Post): “Just over a week into his presidency, Trump’s series of jarring statements and draconian executive orders have left federal Conservatives divided, federal New Democrats struggling to find a role and Trudeau’s Liberals carefully threading their way through a crisis unlike any in modern memory.”
Stephen Maher (iPolitics): “It might be unwise for Trudeau to criticize Trump or his policies, and it is likely not necessary. Trudeau is not the leader of the Democratic Party. He is Prime Minister of Canada, and there is a broad, non-partisan consensus around the value of immigration to this country and the importance of welcoming refugees. He needs to say that. It’s his job. But he has to stay in his lane.”
H.A. Hellyer (Globe and Mail): “There is only one respectable response to this policy from Americans inside the U.S. and leaders outside of the U.S. – unreserved and unqualified condemnation.”
