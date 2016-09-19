Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Senator Romeo Dallaire speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 31, 2016. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Roméo Dallaire urges debate of UN peacekeeping plan in Parliament

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Romeo Dallaire says the government should present any peacekeeping plan to Parliament for a debate, if not a vote.

In his testimony to the Senate defence committee, the retired general and senator says the UN has failed in a number of ways when it comes to fixing how it runs peacekeeping missions.

But Dallaire, who commanded the ill-fated mission in Rwanda more than 20 years ago, also says there isn’t a conflict in the world that doesn’t affect Canada, which should take a leadership role in helping the UN address those problems.

Dallaire says peacekeeping missions today entail significant risks to the troops.

He says Canadians want to ensure that the mission is correct, adding that the government would be sacrificing nothing by putting any planned mission before Parliament.

Dallaire refuses, however, to offer an opinion on whether a vote should be held, as demanded by the Opposition Conservatives.

