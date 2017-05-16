Rona Ambrose, the interim Leader of the Conservatives, has announced she’ll be resigning her Edmonton seat after the House of Commons rises for the summer to “seek a new chapter in my life.”

Ms. Ambrose called the job of an MP, which she’s held since 2004, “one of the greatest honours of my life.”

Ms. Ambrose made the anticipated announcement in front of an audience of Conservatives and political types on Tuesday morning during a breakfast speech at the Chateau Laurier hotel in Ottawa. Her colleagues are expected to pay tribute to the interim leader in Parliament later in the day.

It was announced in a news release on Tuesday that Ms. Ambrose will be joining the Wilson Centre in Washington as a visiting fellow at the Canada Institute, with a focus on bilateral trade with the United States.

In her speech, Ms. Ambrose said no matter who wins the party leadership on May 27, “The Conservative Party is going to be in great hands.”

She noted that the party out-fundraised the Liberals during the first quarter of this year by $2.5-million and signed up tens of thousands of new members for a total of almost 260,000 members.

“We are strong, focused and united. And there was no guarantee that it would be this way,” she said. “We have clearly shown that Justin Trudeau can be beat in 2019.”

But she said the new leader will have to work hard.

“Nobody walks on water to get to the party leadership,” Ms. Ambrose said. “Whichever woman or man who wins this job will undoubtedly spend time learning and listening and working. I did it, Stephen Harper did it, and so did our predecessors.”

She praised the party as the one that stands up for taxpayers, as well as the efforts of Conservative women in caucus, whom she said weren’t elevated due to a “quota,” a reference to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s gender-balanced cabinet.

“We need to continue reaching out to Canadians of all backgrounds to make our case for change,” she said.

“I think one way that we can do this…is by having more women on our team. And I believe that strongly.”

She said the Conservatives are a real alternative to a Liberal government “that is increasingly out of touch and entitled.”

Ms. Ambrose said her party’s accomplishments during her 18-month tenure included forcing the Liberals to back down on motion No. 6, which would have given the government even more Parliamentary power while stripping that of the opposition; pushing the issue of a referendum on electoral reform, a policy promise the Liberals later abandoned; and accelerating Yazidi refugee resettlements in Canada.

She also referenced her private member’s bill, the JUST act, which passed in the Commons on Monday and would require judges to undergo training on sexual assault law.

Ms. Ambrose also spoke of her time at Stornoway, the official resident of the leader of the opposition, which included games of beer pong and karaoke. She joked about her spouse, J.P. Veitch, who was given a “Stornoway pool boy” t-shirt when they first moved in, and said there may now be a movement to draft him as the next leader.

