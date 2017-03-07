The youngest-ever member of Ontario’s legislature emerged victorious Tuesday night in a nomination battle, securing his spot representing the Progressive Conservatives in next year’s provincial election.

Sam Oosterhoff, 19, beat a challenger for his riding’s nomination to be the candidate for the June 2018 vote.

The teen was first elected Nov. 17 in a byelection in a Niagara-area riding, previously held by former party leader Tim Hudak.

He won that nomination by defeating party president Rick Dykstra and regional councillor Tony Quirk – who ran against Oosterhoff again Tuesday in the new Niagara West riding.

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown had backed Oosterhoff, as he is supporting all of his caucus members in any contested nomination battles. The party is trying to secure a full slate of candidates well ahead of the election.

Oosterhoff landed at the legislature making waves not only for being so young, but also for espousing social conservative views at a time when Brown is trying to brand the Tories as inclusive and socially progressive.

