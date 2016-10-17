Provinces and territories are strategizing ways to secure more health-care funding from Ottawa and could delay the federal Liberal government’s intention to bolster home care if it does not abandon a plan to halve its annual increases in health transfers.

Health and finance ministers emerged during a break in a closed-door morning meeting Monday in advance of discussions with federal Health Minister Jane Philpott to say any reduction in the Canada Health Transfer will jeopardize their ability to pay the bills associated with providing medical care to an aging society.

Terry Lake, the Health Minister for British Columbia, said he and his provincial and territorial counterparts agreed that the plan by the federal government to cut the increase in the transfer from 6 per cent to a minimum of 3 per cent annually is unsustainable.

Opinion: Cutting through the numbers on health-care funding

Related: Philpott hints budget funding tied to provincial agreement on health accord

Read more: Federal health transfers carry political baggage

Dr. Philpott, who will meet with the provincial and territorial ministers on Tuesday, has said her government will inject an additional $3-billion over four years into the health-care system. That money is earmarked for improving home care and palliative care.

But Dr. Lake says the federal government will have to come to the table to talk about increasing the Canada Health Transfer before discussions about home care can begin.

“Historically, the federal government has played a bigger role in contributing to the health needs of Canadians," said Dr. Lake, "and what we’re saying is going to a reduction down to 3 per cent means we can’t keep even the status quo.”

The planned reduction in the health transfer, which will take effect in 2017 after 12 years of 6-per-cent increases, was announced unilaterally by the former Conservative government without input from the provinces and territories.

Federal officials say they have been trying instead to get the other levels of government to discuss home care and palliative care, but the provinces and territories have been unwilling to talk about ways that new money could be directed to those areas.

Dr. Lake, the provinces and territories have been reluctant to engage with the federal government in discussions around shared priorities because “we haven’t had a commitment for increased funding” via the annual transfer.

In a bid to underline their demand that the health funding formula be on the table now, Canada's three most populous provinces sent their finance ministers, and finance ministers from other provinces joined the morning meeting by conference call.

"Three per cent is clearly not enough," Carlos Leitao, Quebec's finance minister, told reporters. "At 3 per cent we will not be able to maintain the current level of service. I think it's important that Canadians understand that."

Mr. Leitao and his counterparts from British Columbia and Ontario reiterated their call for a new health-care deal to be hashed out at the highest levels, with provincial and territorial premiers negotiating directly with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. So far, Mr. Trudeau has rejected that call.

"The partnership is changing," Mike de Jong, B.C.'s Finance Minister, warned. "Unless the federal government is prepared to revisit a decision made by a previous federal government, that partnership will continue to not just change, but deteriorate, and that's bad news for all Canadians."

Asked what leverage the provinces have to bring the prime minister to the table, Mr. De Jong said: "We are glass-half-full finance ministers. We are ever optimistic that where there is good will, there is an opportunity."

Charles Sousa, Ontario's finance minister, said that he too remains optimistic that Ottawa will reconsider reducing the 6-per-cent annual escalator. He predicted Ontario would receive about $400-million less from Ottawa in 2017-2018, if the plan goes ahead.

"The status quo, today, is difficult," Mr. Sousa said. "A reduction would make it even more difficult."

The costs of health care in Canada have not been rising as quickly as inflation since 2011 so the Liberals in Ottawa – who promised during last year’s election campaign to negotiate a new agreement on long-tern funding – argue that the 6-per cent increases are no longer necessary.

Report Typo/Error