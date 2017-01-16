Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, Rear Admiral Dave Gardam, Rear Admiral John Newton, and Lt.-Gen Stuart Beare, left to right, sign the change of command certificates at a ceremony in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2013. Norman, the outgoing head of the navy, says Canada is vulnerable and needs to work even more closely with the United States to improve the maritime security of North America. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Steven Chase

Ottawa — The Globe and Mail

In an unexpected move, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman has been relieved of his duties as vice-chief of the defence staff – the second most powerful position in the Canadian Armed Forces.

The military is offering no explanation for this extreme measure which took place Monday morning.

Vice-Adm. Norman has served in the Forces for 36 years and was previously in charge of the Royal Canadian Navy.

Canada’s top soldier General John Vance, the chief of the defence staff, made the change in an order dated Friday that went out Monday.

“The Chief of the Defence Staff has temporarily relieved the VCDS, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, from the performance of military duty,” Lieutenant-Colonel Jason Proulx, spokesman for Gen. Vance, said.

“For the time being, he will not be carrying out the functions of VCDS. Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd has been appointed as the interim vice-chief of the defence staff.”

Lt-Col Proulx declined to explain why the military is using the word “temporarily” to describe the measure.

Follow Steven Chase on Twitter: @stevenchase

 

