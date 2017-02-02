The increasingly independent Senate has managed to annoy the Liberal government and global auto makers in a single move.

The Senate approved S-2, a government bill on vehicle safety Thursday, with an amendment that would force auto makers to compensate dealers in the event that a vehicle has been recalled but not yet sold to a customer.

Senators of various political stripes were won over by arguments from dealers that the amendment was an opportunity to level an uneven playing field between them and large manufacturers.

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association successfully lobbied behind the scenes and in public to persuade a majority of senators to support the amendment in committee, which was then approved Thursday by the full Senate.

The situation marks another recent case in which a Senate that has historically been reluctant to make major changes to government bills is now flexing its muscles in unpredictable ways.

As part of a pledge to reduce partisanship in the Senate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has filled Red Chamber vacancies with individuals who sit as independents, rather than as representatives of the governing party.

There are currently 39 Conservatives and 19 Liberals in the 105-seat Senate. An “Independent Senators Group” has 34 members, while another eight are listed as “non-affiliated.” There are five vacancies.

For advocacy groups looking to influence government policy, the situation calls for giving the Senate extra attention.

“A lot of groups will just go before the committee and assume that that’s going to solve their problem, but no. It’s got to be way more than that,” CADA chief economist Michael Hatch said in an interview Thursday.

Mr. Hatch said he and his team made their case for dealers in detail with senators on the transportation committee, as well as with the leaders of the various groupings in the Senate.

The bill, which was among a small number of government bills that was introduced in the Senate, must now be reviewed by the House of Commons, where the Liberal government has a solid majority. Mr. Hatch said he’s happy the amendment was approved and is hopeful the dealers will be able to persuade the government to support the amended bill.

Global Automakers of Canada president David Adams and Mark Nantais, president of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, both said in interviews that they oppose the amendment as unnecessary and will be making that point to MPs when the House of Commons studies the bill.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has also signalled his disapproval of the amendment, but has not said whether he will urge Liberal MPs to have it removed.

The legislation updates the Motor Vehicle Safety Act in a way that gives the minister new powers to order a company to issue a recall, impose fines on manufacturers of up to $200,000 a day for violations of the act and gives new enforcement powers to Transport Canada inspectors.

A similar bill was introduced by the Conservative government and its core provisions have not generally been controversial.

The Canadian Automobile Association, a consumer group, isn’t taking sides on the debate over the amendment but is concerned the dispute will further delay the adoption of important updates to the Motor Vehicle Safety Act.

Ian Jack, the CAA’s managing director of communications and government relations, said the decline of party discipline means it can no longer be assumed that the government will get its way when it comes to the Senate.

“It will be a boon for the lobbying industry,” he said. “A whole lot of people are going to have to get to know a whole lot of senators a lot better than they used to.”

Liberal Senator Art Eggleton, who supported the amendment that was put forward by Conservative Senator Stephen Greene, said he simply found the auto dealers were more convincing than the minister when they appeared before the transport committee.

Still, Mr. Eggleton said senators will need to pick their spots when it comes to rewriting government bills.

“I think this was a reasonable one to do,” he said. “But we have to bear in mind that they are the elected house and so we have to be very careful about where we do make changes.”

Report Typo/Error