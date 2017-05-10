The Liberal government is blaming its Conservative predecessor for the fact Don Meredith will be able to collect an annual pension once the disgraced Ontario senator formally resigns his seat in the upper chamber.

The Senate asked the federal Treasury Board about what would happen to Meredith’s pension should his peers vote to kick him out – an unprecedented move that’s technically still a possibility, despite Meredith’s stated plan to quit.

Treasury Board President Scott Brison, whose department oversees parliamentary pensions, said there is nothing in the law that would allow his department to deny benefits from a senator or member of Parliament who resigns.

A senator or MP who is expelled is only entitled to collect the contributions they made to the pension plan, including interest, Brison’s department later clarified.

Changing the pension rules would require legislative change, a process that would take long enough that passage of a bill would happen well after Meredith leaves, Brison noted Wednesday after the government’s weekly caucus meeting.

“Even if an act of Parliament were changed, it would not apply retroactively,” he said.

“So let’s be very clear on what can or cannot be changed and not try to spin this and deflect responsibility from (former prime minister) Stephen Harper and the Conservatives.”

Brison wouldn’t say whether the act should be changed, nor would he provide more details about the law itself when pressed by reporters.

Meredith released a vaguely worded statement Tuesday that his lawyer confirmed was him saying he intended to resign – a statement that came the day before the Senate could have voted to expel him over his sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Like a number of disgraced senators before him, resigning his Senate seat would ensure Meredith gets to keep a pension that the Canadian Taxpayers Federation estimates to be worth about $24,420 a year.

Were he to start collecting benefits in July 2019 at age 55 and continue to age 90, Meredith would earn about $1.1-million with cost of living increases factored in, based on the watchdog group’s calculations.

Conservative Sen. Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu said the Senate cannot take away Meredith’s pension; doing so would require a change in federal law.

Conservative MP Tony Clement, himself a former Treasury Board president, said Meredith has paid the price for his actions, “as he should.”

An explosive Senate ethics committee report into the relationship concluded that Meredith was unfit to serve in the upper chamber, and recommended that his fellow senators vote to expel him – an unprecedented step, should it happen.

Meredith sent a short letter to his Senate colleagues Tuesday saying he would resign his seat, a move that appeared aimed at avoiding such a vote.

“I am acutely aware that the upper chamber is more important than my moral failings,” the statement said.

“After consulting with my family, community leaders and my counsel over the past several weeks, I have decided to move forward with my life with the full support of my wife and my children. I am blessed to have had their unconditional love and support throughout this ordeal.

“It is my hope that my absence from the Senate will allow the senators to focus their good work on behalf of all Canadians.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Meredith had yet to formally step down from the Senate – a process that involves filing formal notice with the Governor General.

There are questions about the fax he sent to Rideau Hall and whether that meets the constitutional requirements for a senator’s resignation, as well as whether Meredith has yet given a date by which his resignation would be effective.

The Senate Speaker’s office said it has yet to receive a formal notice from Rideau Hall.

