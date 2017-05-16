Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on May 10, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A Nova Scotia senator has been kicked out of the Conservative caucus over his decision to attend dinner tonight with the prime minister.

Justin Trudeau is having dinner with senators who have sponsored government legislation in the Senate, including Sen. Stephen Greene, whose bill was to enact a taxation agreement with Taiwan and Israel.

Greene says his now-former Tory colleagues presented him with an ultimatum during today’s caucus meeting, prompting him to quit caucus.

In a statement, Greene calls the situation “beyond silly,” asking why Conservative senators wouldn’t want him to hear Trudeau’s plans for the Senate.

Instead, Greene says he now plans to sit as an independent Reform senator.

Greene was appointed by former prime minister Stephen Harper. He previously was chief of staff to Preston Manning, and is currently the Nova Scotia chair for Maxime Bernier’s leadership campaign.

“I did not resign,” Greene later said in an email. “I made it clear that I wanted to stay in caucus and go to the dinner.”

In his statement, Greene suggested it would be in the interests of Conservative senators to hear about the prime minister’s plans for the upper chamber.

“Would my Senate leadership not want me to attend such a dinner so that I can report back on what the Liberal’s plans are for the Senate?” he said. “It makes no sense.”

