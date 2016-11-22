A Quebec senator has introduced a bill he calls the first concrete legislative measure in Canada to protect journalistic sources.

Conservative Sen. Claude Carignan says he was compelled to table the private member’s bill after learning the Montreal police service issued warrants to monitor the iPhone of La Presse journalist Patrick Lagace.

The bill would amend the Canada Evidence Act to allow a journalist to refuse to disclose information that would identify a journalistic source.

The only exception would be if the document could not be obtained by any other reasonable means and the public interest in the administration of justice outweighed the interest in preserving the source’s confidentiality.

The bill would also change the Criminal Code so that only a judge could issue a search warrant for surveillance of a journalist.

Similarly, the judge would have to be satisfied there was no other way the information could reasonably be obtained and that the public interest outweighed the journalist’s right to privacy.

