A Conservative senator continues to insist there was “good” done in residential schools, remarks that have threatened to sidetrack a committee looking into the Crown’s relationship with Canada’s Indigenous Peoples.

Lynn Beyak is refusing to elaborate on a CBC interview where she described an outpouring of public support for her position, adding that she also understands the plight of those who suffered in residential schools.

In the interview, Beyak insisted she had no need for additional education about residential schools or indigenous culture, saying she double-dated with an “aboriginal fellow” when she was 15.

When asked today about the comments, Beyak would only say that everything she said during the interview “is still relevant today.”

An exhaustive study on the government-funded, church-operated schools found indigenous children endured widespread sexual and physical abuse.

Sen. Murray Sinclair, the former head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and a member of the same Senate aboriginal committee as Beyak, refused to comment.

Earlier this month, Beyak spoke in the Senate chamber about people with good intentions who worked at the schools, citing what she called examples of students having had positive experiences.

In an open letter to Beyak, the Anglican Church of Canada said that whatever good may have taken place, “the overall view is grim. It is shadowed and dark; it is sad and shameful.”

Beyak’s comments came up during Tuesday’s committee hearing, where senators heard from one of the country’s foremost academic experts on the treaty process.

That led to a louder chorus of calls for Beyak to voluntarily step down from the committee, as well as closed-door discussions about what – if anything – could be done to remove her from her post.

Independent Sen. Marilou McPhedran said she believed Beyak’s comments don’t support the committee’s work.

“I have real concerns about senators articulating a view of Canada in our 150th year that really appears to be 150 years old instead of looking ahead,” McPhedran said.

Liberal Sen. Charlie Watt, one of the longest-serving members of the Senate, said residential school survivors didn’t appreciate Beyak’s comments, which he said showed she didn’t have a clear understanding of what happened in the institutions.

A number of senators, including those not on the committee, said Beyak has the right to say what she wants, even if people disagree with her.

“I have stood on a soapbox promoting freedom of speech,” said Conservative Sen. Don Plett.

“For me to say freedom of speech is only valuable as long as that freedom of speech agrees with me, that would be wrong.”

