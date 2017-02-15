Justin Trudeau’s director of appointments has taken leave from the Prime Minister’s Office to run for the Liberal nomination in the riding vacated by departing immigration minister John McCallum.

Mary Ng is seeking to carry the Liberal banner in the upcoming byelection in Markham-Thornhill, a Toronto-area riding with a significant Chinese Canadian population. Census data indicate the ethnic makeup of the electoral district is more than 35 per cent Chinese and more than 30 per cent South Asian.

If Ms. Ng succeeds in capturing the seat, which voted strongly Liberal in the 2015 election, she would be the third senior Trudeau official to step down so far. Others include adviser Cyrus Reporter, who is joining law firm Gowling WLG to help clients deal with Canada’s “nuanced regulatory landscape” as well as former foreign policy adviser Roland Paris who has returned to academia at the University of Ottawa.

Ms. Ng already has high-profile endorsements in her quest to replace Mr. McCallum, whom Mr. Trudeau has appointed Canada’s ambassador to China.

Those backing her include Michael Chan, Ontario’s minister of international trade.

