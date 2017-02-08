Lawyers for indigenous people who were removed as children from their homes on reserves to be placed with non-aboriginal families are furious after the federal Liberal government asked a judge to consider withholding his imminent verdict in the now eight-year-old case.

The Justice Department wrote this week to Edward Belobaba, a Judge of the Ontario Superior Court, to ask for a meeting between all of the legal parties to discuss the timing of the judgment that Justice Belobaba planned to deliver on Feb. 16. The request came a few days after Carolyn Bennett, the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, offered to negotiate a settlement in the case, known as the Sixties Scoop, which she said was a “dark and painful” chapter in Canada’s history.

In his letter to Justice Belobaba, Barney Brucker, a Justice Department lawyer, said, “We would like to address the timing of the release of your decision on the summary judgment motion, given the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada’s stated intent to launch negotiations towards an agreement in principle to all Sixties Scoop litigation and the potential benefits to the negotiations that an abeyance of your decision might have.”

Separate Sixties Scoop cases have been started in a number of provinces, but the Ontario case, which was certified as a class action and which began court hearings last August, is the furthest along.

The lawyers in the Ontario case are arguing that their indigenous clients were deprived of their cultural identity when they were removed from their homes and their First Nations communities. They say they have told Mr. Brucker that they are categorically opposed to a delay of Justice Belobaba‘s decision.

Morris Cooper, one of the lawyers for the Ontario plaintiffs, wrote to Justice Belobaba urging him to reject Mr. Brucker’s request.

“Respectfully, this unprecedented, unilateral request by the defendant that you consider delaying the forthcoming release of your reasons for decision brings to mind the only reply that would have been uttered by my late father in similar circumstances, namely, the singular Yiddish word ‘chutzpah,’” wrote Mr. Cooper. “No translation does it justice, but it can fairly be said to mean ‘shameless audacity, impudence, gall, or effrontery.’...”

There is no reason that the negotiation process should be affected by a judgment from the court, wrote Mr. Cooper, and “the class members and victims of the Sixties Scoop deserve a decision.”

The $1.3-billion Ontario case was launched in 2009 on behalf of Marcia Brown Martel, now the Chief of the Beaverhouse First Nation, who was taken from her community north of North Bay in 1967 when she was four years old and, after years in foster care, was adopted by a white family.

Her lawyers estimate there are about 16,000 other indigenous people in the province who were removed from their homes in similar fashion, under a federal-provincial agreement, between 1965 and 1984.

The court battle has cost taxpayers more than $2-million to date. The government has tried to have it thrown out eight times and adjourned 16 times. More than 20,000 pages of documentary evidence has been submitted by the government to support its case over the past 18 months.

Jeffery Wilson, another of Ms. Brown’s lawyers, said Wednesday that on the day after Dr. Bennett said in the House of Commons that she wanted to negotiate a settlement, Justice Department lawyers filed submissions to discredit one of his witnesses and asked for the matter to be dismissed.

The new request for a deferral of the decision is coming straight from Ottawa, rather than from the four or five Toronto-based Justice Department lawyers who have been arguing the case for years, said Mr. Wilson.

“They are the Minister’s emissaries for trying to market the notion of a pan-Canadian deal,” he said. “What is the Minister afraid of? My clients understand that the judge may disagree with us. But that is a tenet of access to justice.”

