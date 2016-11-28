Members of Canada’s armed forces are far more likely to be involved in a sexual assault than other Canadians, says a new study conducted by Statistics Canada.

The volunteer survey, which was commissioned by the armed forces after sexual assault within the ranks became a matter of public concern, found that just under 1,000 regular force members, or 1.7 per cent of all soldiers, sailors and aviators, had been victims of sexual assault within the past 12 months.

Statistics Canada says the reported rate of sexual assault among all working Canadians in any situation is 0.9 per cent.

Women in the armed forces were four times more likely to be sexually assaulted than men, and half of the women who said they had been victims of the behaviour identified their supervisor or someone of a higher rank as the perpetrator.

But, despite the high profile that has been given to the problem in recent years, the survey suggests there is still a culture of secrecy in the military. Less than a quarter of those who said they had been victimized said they had reported the assault to someone in authority and just 7 per cent said they contacted the military police or the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

“Harmful sexual behaviour is a real and present threat to our institution,” said General Jonathan Vance, the chief of defence staff, in a response to the survey that accompanied its release. “Those who commit such acts are betraying the values of the country they were sworn to defend.”

Sexual assaults included sexual attacks, unwanted sexual touching, and sexual activity in which the victim was unable to consent.

Gen. Vance said he is “extremely disappointed” by the survey results, which he said last summer he expected to be sobering, and said he is more determined than ever to tackle the problem. And even though 30 members of the forces have been removed from their position in the past year as a result of the effort to eliminate the behaviour, he said he is more determined than ever to tackle the problem. The Statistics Canada report, he said, is a benchmark against which improvements will be made.

In addition to assault, four out of five members of the regular force reported that they had seen, heard or were personally targeted by sexualized behaviour in the military. And a third said they had witnessed or experienced discriminatory behaviour.

More than 43,000 active members of the Canadian Armed Forces participated in the survey.

On a positive note, eight in 10 regular force members strongly agreed that complaints about sexual behaviour are taken seriously and that the behaviour is not tolerated.

Kevin West, the military’s Chief Warrant Officer, said the results of the survey made him angry and “I can only conclude that we are falling short.”

Gen. Vance made it clear in his first speech as the top soldier in July, 2015, that he was determined to put an end to sexual harassment within his ranks. In August, he launched Operation Honour, a military-wide effort to eliminate the behaviour.

Orders emphasizing that sexual behaviour is a serious problem were issued through every chain of command within the Canadian Forces. That resolve came after a report released in the spring of last year by former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps found that women in the army, navy, air force and military colleges are routinely subjected to degrading expressions, sexual jokes and unwelcome touching. Ms. Deschamps made 10 recommendations for change, including the creation of an independent centre that would receive reports of inappropriate conduct.

That led to the launch of the Sexual Misconduct Response Centre. Anyone who has been sexually harassed or assaulted by someone in the military was urged to phone or e-mail the centre to obtain support and advice and, if they choose, to lodge a complaint that could lead to criminal proceedings.

A subsequent report last winter said 29 members of the Canadian Forces had called the centre in the first four months it was open to report sexual harassment, while 34 others reported a sexual assault. In addition, there were three non-military members who reported harassment and 19 non-military members who reported an assault. And there were 99 people, both military and non-military, who called to ask for information.

