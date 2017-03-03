CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW



The government will begin to compensate some of the residential school survivors whose claims were unfairly denied due to a legal tactic by federal lawyers who took advantage of a change at the schools known as the administrative split. The compensation comes more than a year after The Globe first raised the issue.



The Liberals will table their second budget sometime in the coming weeks (no, a date has still not been set) and their economic projections will not take advantage of signs that Canada’s economy is on the upswing.



FINTRAC, one of Canada’s financial watchdogs, won’t make public the name of a bank fined for money laundering, even though the bank (Manulife) admits it was them.



A group of Toronto lawyers say measures to speed up criminal trials in the wake of a major Supreme Court decision are going too far.



Those who illegally crossed the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba and Quebec are arrested upon entry, but none have yet been charged with a crime, the RCMP says.



Just as Canada is considering a military mission in Africa, a new directive from the Forces warns of the psychological damage for peacekeepers in conflicts that involve children.



And one of the candidates for the Liberal nomination in an upcoming Ontario by-election has pulled out, saying she can’t compete with a rival who dropped into the race from the Prime Minister’s Office. “Given that the nomination process in Markham-Thornhill is neither open nor fair, I am unable to validate the process as it stands,” Juanita Nathan said in a statement.



U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW



U.S. Attorney-General Jeff Sessions said he wasn’t trying to mislead senators at a confirmation hearing when he declined to mention meetings he had with the Russian ambassador this year. He will recuse himself from any investigations dealing with last year’s election, and he could still find himself in legal hot water.



Vice-President Mike Pence used private e-mail for government business while he was governor of Indiana.



And Vietnamese labour activists are worried that the death of the Trans Pacific Partnership also means the death of their dreams of unionizing.



LUNCHTIME LONG READ



The population of bison in North America went from millions to a handful in the 19th century. Meet the crew of conservationists who are trying to turn that around.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Globe and Mail editorial board: “The provinces and Ottawa are going to have to hire more prosecutors and judges, and speed up court procedure. But the Supreme Court also needs to reconsider R. v. Jordan. It was a 5-4 split decision – and the wisdom of the dissenters is already being borne out.”



Michael Moskowitz (Globe and Mail): “Given the global economic climate, Canada is one of the strongest proving grounds to test new products and services, or refine existing ones, before bringing them to a new market.”



Paul Boothe (Maclean’s): “It’s not that much of what is being done to foster innovation is bad policy and, indeed, we are continuing to support many of the same things we did in the past in the name of improving productivity. But perhaps it would be better to focus our attention and public discourse on things we care about more directly, understand better and can measure. I am thinking about things like prosperity (levels of incomes), equality (distribution of incomes) and competitiveness (costs and quality relative to other producers).”



Chris Selley (National Post): “Truly transformational change [for Indigenous Canadians] will only come with transformational change on the most basic fronts: education, employment, income. That’s a massive job. Of all the sweeping changes the Liberals promised or allowed to be projected on them, none are more fraught with peril than that transformation — in Ottawa-First Nations relations, and in their citizens’ lives.”



Don Martin (CTV): “As any backroom operator will tell you, the worst campaign strategy is one when the candidate doesn’t really believe what they’re selling voters. The second biggest mistake is making it obvious. To watch [Kellie] Leitch flesh out her script with long eyeball-roving silences, which were meant to be dramatic but look awkwardly awful, is to see a candidate twisting on marionette strings while focus-group analysts make her lips move.”



Written by Chris Hannay.

