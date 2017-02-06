Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Steven Chase

Ottawa — The Globe and Mail

The head of the biggest business lobby in the United States is warning against tearing up NAFTA, saying this would wreak havoc on the North American economy, and U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Donohue is vowing to defend the deal in the Trump era.

“Withdrawing from NAFTA would be devastating for the workers, businesses, and economies of our countries,” Mr. Donohue told a Canadian business audience in Ottawa on Monday.

“Beneath all the debates, arguments, and attention-grabbing headlines, I think our leaders across the board understand this.”

New U.S. President Donald Trump has nevertheless warned he would take the United States out of the North American Free Trade Agreement if his administration cannot extract better terms for American workers from the deal.

Mr. Donohue said that his group will be working to preserve NAFTA and defend the agreeement.

“We’re going to roll up our sleeves and get to work making our case, finding common ground, and working constructively with our leaders.”

He warned that things may get rocky in the months ahead, when the Trump administration is expected to press hard for Canada and Mexico to accept changes in NAFTA that would tilt the agreement more in the United States’ favour.

“We’re in a new political environment and our bilateral ties are going to be tested. But I believe, with the engagement of the private sectors and the commitment of leaders on both sides, they can be strengthened.”

Mr. Donohue spoke just before he visited with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his Liberal cabinet.

Mr. Donohue said he sees reason to be optimistic despite the divisive debate about the impact of trade on the United States.

He said the NAFTA economies are so interwoven that there would be huge destruction if the deal is killed.

“The way we’ve set up this system – the way we make automobiles; the way we make airplanes; the way people go back and forth every day – is a benefit to both of these economies. Take one of them out of it, the other will suffer.”

Follow Steven Chase on Twitter: @stevenchase

 

