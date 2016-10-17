Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jim Prentice meets with supporters during the Calgary Stampede Breakfast in a July 7, 2014, file photo. (TODD KOROL/REUTERS)
Former federal cabinet minister and Alberta premier Jim Prentice is being remembered in Ottawa, days after he and three others died in a plane crash.

Interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose choked back tears as she paid tribute to Prentice in the House of Commons.

She told the House that Prentice was a “true gentleman politician” who loved public service.

Ambrose said his death is a loss not only for Alberta but for Canada.

After a moment of silence for Prentice, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said everyone on both sides of the House feels the loss.

Trudeau said he cherished the time he spent with Prentice and will always remember his “kind, thoughtful manner.”

