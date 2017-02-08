CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW



> The first release of the 2016 census is out. It includes the number of Canadians who live in the various provinces and cities, but you’ll have to wait until later this year to get detailed demographic information. (To put it one way: you’ll know the number of people, but not who they are.) Also, check out demographics reporter Joe Friesen’s history of the census.



> Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Washington today, meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Yesterday she met with House Speaker Paul Ryan and senators John McCain and Bob Corker. A new Nanos poll suggests Canadians want the federal government to stand up to Donald Trump.



> At the border: Canadian border guards are being warned to watch for tampered visas carried by Chinese nationals, and a small Manitoba town is pleading for help after being inundated with refugees.



> Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is imploring police services across the country to review sex-assault cases in the wake of The Globe’s “Unfounded” investigation.



> Bombardier has won $372.5-million in federal aid, mostly for research and development of its Global 7000 business jet.



> The Liberals have revived a government program that helps those challenging its laws.



> And barely a week after a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, the province’s legislature is again debating what religious headgear should be allowed in the public sphere.



U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW



> All ears were on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit last night during a tense hearing on U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations. Lawyers clashed for an hour in San Francisco and the appellate court is expected to issue a ruling this week. A new poll shows that public opinion has shifted against the ban. In the Nov. 23 and Jan. 12 editions of the poll, before the details of the policy were released, more Americans supported than opposed the idea of a ban.



> The Senate continues its confirmation process of Mr. Trump’s cabinet nominees. Today, senators vote on prospective Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose nomination and civil rights record garnered widespread controversy. Yesterday, Betsy Devos was confirmed as education secretary after Vice-President Mike Pence broke a 50-50 tie. Dick Cheney was the last VP to break a tie in the Senate and George H.W. Bush was the last VP to break a tie for a cabinet nomination. Over time, cabinet confirmations have become more contentious.



> Are “Obamacare” and the “Affordable Care Act” the same thing? Yes. Do more than two-thirds of Americans know that? No, according to one survey.



> Although many minimum-wage workers have received pay raises in recent years, the gains for tipped workers haven’t been as widespread. In 1996, the federal minimum wage for tipped workers was $2.13 per hour. In 2017, the federal minimum wage for tipped workers is $2.13 per hour.



> And the White House is accelerating its search for a new communications director to help White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, reportedly because Mr. Trump has been disappointed with him. This follows Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of Mr. Spicer on Saturday Night Live last weekend. The skit has reportedly unnerved some members of the White House, primarily because Mr. Spicer was played by a woman. Entertainment writers are suggesting that more women should portray other male members of the administration.



A NOTE ON JUDGES



By John Ibbitson (@JohnIbbitson)



Legal experts are reacting with horror to a presidential tweet tantrum in which Donald Trump called a federal judge a “so-called judge.”

“Make no mistake,” Linda Klein, President of the American Bar Association warned. “Personal attacks on judges are attacks on our Constitution."

Mr. Trump is furious at U.S. District Judge James Robart’s injunction against his executive order that would temporarily prohibit refugees and people from seven countries with mostly-Muslim populations from entering the United States.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” he declared Friday shortly after 5 a.m.

On Tuesday night, an appeals court heard arguments over whether to uphold the injunction.

But Mr. Trump is not impressed: “What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?” he complained.

Mr. Trump’s words remind us that the American judicial system is not immune to attack by the executive. At least two presidents defied it in the past.

In 1832, after Chief Justice John Marshall ruled that the Georgia government was illegally seizing Cherokee land, President Andrew Jackson reportedly responded: “John Marshall has made his decision. Now let him enforce it.” Washington and Atlanta ignored the ruling, and the Cherokee were ultimately expelled from the state. Four thousand of 15,000 died on the Trail of Tears to the West.

Jackson’s defiance of Marshall reminds us, as one recent commentary put it, “of the ease at which the foundation of our governmental structure can be eroded. One person, in a powerful position, deciding to challenge the political and legal norms that we’ve come to rely on, can have a profoundly negative impact on the integrity of our legal and political system.”

Mr. Trump’s tweets have such an impact. “Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril,” he tweeted Monday. “If something happens blame him and court system.” Even Franklin Roosevelt never went that far.

The 32nd president also had his issues with the Supreme Court, which struck down much of the New Deal legislation that sought to combat the Great Depression. Flush with re-election victory in 1937, Roosevelt introduced legislation to pack the court with as many as six additional members. Even his own vice-president, John Nance Garner, opposed the bill, which died in Congress. The judges heard the message, however; the Court reversed itself and began upholding New Deal legislation.

Today, the authority of the court system in the United States is deeply entrenched; immediately after Judge Robart suspended Mr. Trump’s executive order on immigration, customs officials began admitting visitors from the seven countries.

The 45th president can rage all he wants on Twitter, but he can’t get people to ignore the courts. Yet.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Allan Gotlieb (The Globe and Mail): “As America’s largest trading partner, historic ally and the world’s largest export country into the United States, no country could be as damaged as Canada by a U.S. embrace of protectionism. Yet, the United States has no legitimate grievance against Canada or cause to say we have been treating them unfairly.”



Barrie McKenna (The Globe and Mail): “Let’s take a closer look at the Canada-U.S. trade balance. Yes, Canada has historically run a merchandise trade surplus with the U.S., but it’s heavily influenced by that country’s appetite for vital resources, such as oil, to drive its economy. Strip out energy, and the United States actually runs a large goods surplus with Canada.”



Michael Den Tandt (National Post): “The temptation for Canadian MPs (with the New Democratic Party ranging well ahead of the pack) to lash out at Trump and his immigration policies is understandable. The net effect of such venting would be to undercut the more traditionalist voices around the president who are most likely to be Canada’s allies, in the event of a major disruptive event such as the collapse of the North American Free Trade Agreement.”



Lucia Graves (The Guardian): “Voters may not have a good grasp on how the secretary of state is affecting their day-to-day, but they understand the choices their kids have about public school. Devos’ outspoken hostility to the public school system and support for vouchers, in particular, didn’t sit well with voters in rural communities, many of whom are Republican.”



David Brooks (The New York Times): “If you could move to the place on earth where history is most importantly being made right now, where would you go?”



Written by Chris Hannay and Mayaz Alam.

