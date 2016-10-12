Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Conservative MP and Treasury Board President Tony Clement is pictured in Hunstville on July 11, 2015. (J.P. MOCZULSKI For The Globe and Mail)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Former Conservative cabinet minister Tony Clement says he’s ending his bid to assume the leadership of the party.

Clement issued a statment Wednesday saying that his campaign had fallen short of goals he set when he launched his leadership bid back in July.

He said he was pulling out of the race now so as not to subject his family to any further financial stress.

Clement said he ran for the leadership based on his long-time experience with the party and with the aim of helping it change with modern times.

