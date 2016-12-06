Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde speaks with Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett before the start of the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs assembly in Gatineau, Que., on Dec. 6, 2016. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
GATINEAU, Que. — The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will introduce an Indigenous Languages Act in hopes of preserving and revitalizing First Nations, Metis and Inuit languages in Canada.

Trudeau made the announcement during a special assembly of First Nations leaders.

He says Canada’s first First Nations school board agreement in Manitoba is expected to be signed later this month.

Trudeau says Canadians are working in unison to correct historical wrongs and to deal with the intergenerational trauma of indigenous people.

Chiefs from across Canada have gathered for three days of meetings to discuss a range of issues, including resource development, aboriginal suicide and missing and murdered indigenous women.

Trudeau remains under pressure from indigenous leaders to address the level of funding of child welfare services on reserves in the wake of a ruling from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal.

