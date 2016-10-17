Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Justice Malcolm Rowe of the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Justice Rowe is the first judge from Newfoundland and Labrador to serve on the Supreme Court.

Justice Rowe, who was born in 1953 in St. John’s, has a wide-ranging background, having been a foreign service officer, a lawyer in private practice in Ottawa, a secretary to the provincial cabinet of his native province and a judge since 1999.

The appointment is Mr. Trudeau’s first, and is a chance not only to put his mark on the court but to create a more open process for appointing its members, and to re-establish a public platform for introducing the appointee to Canadians.

Mr. Trudeau’s father Pierre, beginning in 1970, shook up a staid court that historians say was held in low esteem by the public; he appointed liberal justices willing to challenge convention. And Justin Trudeau shook up a closed appointment system by inviting qualified Canadians to apply, and by creating a seven-member committee headed by Kim Campbell, a former Progressive Conservative prime minister, to create a shortlist of three to five candidates for him to choose from. He also asked for applicants from across Canada, despite a tradition in which the Supreme Court since its beginnings in 1875 has always had a judge from Atlantic Canada. The new judge is a replacement for Thomas Cromwell of Nova Scotia, who retired Sept. 1.

The goal, Liberal insiders said, was to find the country’s first indigenous or visible minority justice of the Supreme Court. But looking beyond the region aroused ire in Atlantic Canada, and a lawyers’ group went to court seeking a declaration that the government needs to amend the Canadian Constitution, with the consent of the provinces, if it wishes to abandon what the group considers a constitutional requirement that the Supreme Court have a judge from the east-coast provinces.

The pressure to appoint from within Atlantic Canada built in the House of Commons, too, with a 270-0 vote urging the government to respect the “custom” of appointing from Atlantic Canada. Mr. Trudeau himself voted for the motion. Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s office said the government showed respect for the region by requiring that a representative be included on the shortlist.

But Mr. Trudeau’s search for a groundbreaking appointment ran into a roadblock when an indigenous woman considered a leading potential candidate refused to stand for the position. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, British Columbia’s Representative for Children and Youth, told The Globe and Mail that she respected Atlantic Canada’s wish to maintain a seat on the court, and that no one from the region had reached out to encourage her to apply for the job. Ms. Turpel-Lafond is a Provincial Court judge in Saskatchewan who has been on leave for a decade while doing the B.C. job.

The appointment comes after the Supreme Court has already begun its fall session on October 5. It will still be several days until the court reaches its full complement of nine. The newest judge must answer questions at a public hearing of the House of Commons justice committee. The committee has no power to confirm or reject the appointment. Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and Ms. Campbell, will also answer questions from the justice committee.

By contrast, Mr. Trudeau’s predecessor, Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, who named six of the court’s judges, appointed the last three in virtual secrecy, after ending the public nomination hearing that he himself had created. Explaining why those three were chosen (Justice Russell Brown, Justice Suzanne Côté and Justice Clément Gascon), Mr. Harper and his Justice Minister said very little, beyond issuing a bare-bones press release and brief backgrounder.

Of the Supreme Court’s nine judges, only two date from before Mr. Harper’s era in power, having been named by a Progressive Conservative prime minister, Brian Mulroney, and a Liberal, Paul Martin. Judges can sit till they are 75, and their appointments can become a major part of a prime minister’s legacy.

There were nine applicants from Atlantic Canada, according to an MP who attended a briefing session with Bill Blair, the parliamentary secretary to the Justice Minister. Mr. Trudeau insisted that functional bilingualism is a requirement for the job, which limited the pool of acceptable candidates and virtually disqualified Newfoundland and Labrador, which has never contributed a judge to the Supreme Court and where bilingual candidates were scarce.

