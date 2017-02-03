CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travels to Quebec City today for a funeral for victims of last weekend’s mosque shooting, then he continues to New Brunswick, which has been devastated by an ice storm.
> The United Nations refugee agency’s representative to Canada says this country should expect an increase in asylum claims from Mexico, given the Trump administration’s recent moves.
> The Liberals are worried that the same kind of hacking from Russia and others that hit the Democrats in last year’s election could come to Canada.
> Infrastructure spending is set to be a major centrepiece of the upcoming budget, but Parliament’s spending watchdog warns money has so far taken a while to get out the door.
> Liberal MPs say they think voters will forgive them for abandoning electoral reform, though some are still apologizing. “I am disappointed that we have broken our promise, and I strongly disagree with our government's decision to abandon electoral reform,” Toronto MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith wrote in the Huffington Post. A senior party source anonymously tells the CBC that Mr. Trudeau’s cabinet just couldn’t stomach the possibility of a proportional representation system.
> Mr. Trudeau’s pick for a Manitoba Senate seat has turned the job down before he could be sworn in.
> The Senate has sided with auto dealers and amended a government safety bill to make car manufacturers responsible for picking up the tab when a vehicle has been recalled but not sold.
> The latest on the Conservative leadership race: controversial campaign manager Nick Kouvalis has left the Kellie Leitch campaign and Kevin O’Leary posted an ill-timed gun-range video.
> Media coverage of sexual assault in the military and the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder have created “very toxic narratives” about the Canadian Armed Forces, Canada’s top general says.
> And as construction on Ottawa’s Parliament buildings continue, crews are being warned to stay out of sight during this year’s Canada 150 celebrations.
U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> Donald Trump says he wants to speed up renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement. A laundry list of U.S. trade complaints may hint at what the administration wants to get from Canada.
> Mr. Trump, who is meeting with CEOs today, is getting ready to roll back some of the regulations on the financial sector the previous Obama administration put in place after the 2008 crisis.
> And writing in The Globe, former Mexican president Vicente Fox says Mr. Trump has to stop living in the past and accept immigration as a 21st century fact.
AND IN EUROPE...
France’s presidential election has become something else: an incumbent with 4 per cent approval ratings, a rising populist leader and a conservative who put his wife and children on the government payroll. The Globe’s Paul Waldie breaks down the race.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Ed Broadbent (Globe and Mail): “Through my many decades of involvement in politics and public life, I’ve lived through a number of disappointments and broken promises. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to abandon his commitment to make the 2015 election the last held under the broken first-past-the-post electoral system is one of the most cynical I’ve seen.”
Tom Flanagan (Globe and Mail): “The Liberal idea of [electoral] reform was the alternative vote, which would increase the size of their majority, leaving nothing for the parties of the left. When it became obvious to the Liberals that they couldn’t get the alternative vote without overriding the objections of all other parties, they shut it down. In our long-running version of political Peanuts, the Liberals once again played the role of Lucy, pulling the football away at the last minute from Charlie Brown.”
Andrew Cohen (Globe and Mail): “[Stephane] Dion should not be Canada’s Ambassador to Germany and the European Union. The problem is less the man than the office – an odd, sticky, half-baked confection more about politics than policy. This appointment is a folly on every level. It will offend the Germans, dilute Canada’s representation in Berlin and Brussels and alienate our better-qualified diplomats in Ottawa. In Donald Trump’s world, we need a professional, not a dilettante.”
Kelly McParland (National Post): “If anything, Dion is a perfect fit for the great talking shops of the Old World, where manners are proper, clothing is formal and a long plenary session followed by a firm statement of intent is considered a significant achievement, particularly if they worked right through lunch.”
Fareed Zakaria (Washington Post): “The challenge for the media must be to ensure that we don’t mirror Trump’s attitude of hostility. We cannot absorb and reflect that negativity. We are not the opposition. We are a civic institution, explicitly protected by the Constitution, that is meant to hold government accountable and provide real information to the citizenry. I hope to be able to do that. Along the way, when I have to, I will disagree vigorously with Donald Trump. But just as important, when warranted, whether he likes it or not, I will agree with him.”
This is the daily Globe Politics newsletter. Sign up to get it by e-mail each morning and let us know what you think.
Written by Chris Hannay.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobePolitics