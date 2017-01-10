Fourteen months ago, Justin Trudeau named a cabinet for the Liberal platform. Now he has shuffled his cabinet for the burning platform.

The burning platform is Canada’s trade relationship with the United States, and the fear that incoming U.S. president Donald Trump will immolate some of the basic underpinnings of the Canadian economy: the North American free-trade agreement, the Canada-U.S. auto trade and predictable rules of cross-border business.

The story of this shuffle is not just that Mr. Trudeau chose a new team to engage with Mr. Trump’s America. His moves also make a major nod to a Plan B, and trade with another major partner, China.

Out goes Stéphane Dion, a foreign minister more suited to talking about international principles than the kind of deal-making on tap with a Trump administration, and who was deemed out of step with Mr. Trudeau’s courting of China.

Out goes Immigration Minister John McCallum, another veteran. But it is where he is going that stands out: Mr. McCallum will become ambassador to Beijing, making him the first high-level political appointee to the post. He will become the politically connected envoy to China that Canadian prime ministers have been seeking for years – and that the Chinese have long wanted.

In comes a new-look international team. Chrystia Freeland, the former journalist who steered the troublesome Canada-EU trade deal to signing, is being promoted to Foreign Affairs, according to government sources who spoke to The Globe and Mail. François-Philippe Champagne, a former business executive who impressed as Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s parliamentary secretary, took her place as trade minister.

Those changes underline Mr. Trudeau’s confidence as the chief executive. Mr. Dion and Mr. McCallum were two of the experienced hands from previous Liberal governments placed in tricky portfolios when the inexperienced PM came to power. Now Mr. Trudeau feels he no longer needs them.

But it is the burning platform, the need to protect crucial trading relationships, that sparked the changes now.

Mr. Trudeau wasn’t the first leader to name a new team to try to steer Mr. Trump’s administration away from its more threatening promises. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto appointed his former finance minister, Luis Videgaray, who was vilified in Mexico for organizing a mid-campaign visit by Mr. Trump, as foreign minister. But Mr. Trudeau’s shuffle also sent signals that while trying to protect trade with the U.S., he will try to expand it with China.

Mr. Dion, highly regarded by Mr. Trudeau’s team at first, had lost his lustre. He promoted Liberal Pearsonian diplomacy, but he wasn’t focused on economics and trade. That was one thing when the Liberals and the Obama Administration were on a common wavelength, but now the foreign minister needs to win friends and influence people in Washington. Mr. Dion is nobody’s idea of a smooth deal-maker.

He was also out of step with Mr. Trudeau on China, and less gung-ho about courting trade. He even roiled the relationship after Mr. Trudeau’s summer visit to China, insisting that agreed discussions about a possible extradition treaty were not negotiations – sparking Chinese questions.

Ms. Freeland, on the other hand, is a China trade booster. And she spent much of her journalistic career tracking the titans of international business – someone who understands the language of Mr. Trump’s world. After her experience in finalizing the EU trade agreement, she was seen as more of a deal-maker. And the Foreign Affairs Minister will really be the senior trade minister now.

That’s why this shuffle marks a milestone for Mr. Trudeau. It is the end of phase one of his prime ministership.

The cabinet he named on Nov. 4, 2015, on an unseasonably sunny day, was all about the Liberal election platform, and the symbols of change. Mr. McCallum was appointed to bring in Syrian refugees; Mr. Dion was to pursue the “Canada is back” notion of re-engaging with the world, and renewing its global do-gooder image. For that matter, Maryam Monsef, the fresh-faced Afghan refugee, was to symbolize a new, open politics by pursuing electoral reform. Two are gone, and Ms. Monsef was moved aside.

Tuesday’s shuffle will come on a much colder day. It marks a second phase of wrestling with knottier issues, and more anxiety. It’s about dealing with the possibility that once-solid rules of Canada-U.S. trade, so crucial to the Canadian economy, might be smashed. This time, Mr. Trudeau named a cabinet not to pursue his own agenda, but to cope with what might be coming.

