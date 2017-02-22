Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Feb.21, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

By-elections will be held on April 3 to fill five vacant seats in the House of Commons, including the one formerly held by Stephen Harper.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the by-elections for his Conservative predecessor’s riding of Calgary Heritage, as well as Calgary Midnapore, formerly held by one-time Harper minister Jason Kenney.

Kenney is now running for the leadership of Alberta’s Progressive Conservative party.

By-elections will also be held in the Montreal riding of Saint-Laurent and the Toronto-area riding of Markham-Thornhill, both of which were left vacant after veteran Liberal ministers Stephane Dion and John McCallum were named to plum diplomatic posts as part of a cabinet shuffle last month.

In addition to those four, Trudeau called an April 3 by-election for Ottawa-Vanier last weekend.

The seat has been vacant since the death last August of veteran Liberal MP Mauril Belanger from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

