Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is congratulating Donald Trump on becoming the 45th U.S. president – and reminding him of Canada’s historically close ties with its southern superpower neighbour.

“Canada and the United States have built one of the closest relationships between any two countries in the world. This enduring partnership is essential to our shared prosperity and security,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Trudeau reminded Trump of the “robust” trade, investment and economies ties that support millions of Canadian and American jobs.

“We both want to build economies where the middle class, and those working hard to join it, have a fair shot at success,” he said.

“Canada and the United States have unparalleled co-operation on matters of national security, and have always worked side by side to protect our citizens and ensure our shared border is secure.”

Trudeau said he looks forward to working with Trump’s administration as well as Congress, state and local governments “to restore prosperity to the middle class on both sides of the border, and to create a safer and more peaceful world.”

Earlier today, Trudeau urged the mayors of Canada’s biggest cities to keep close ties with their American counterparts to maintain an open border with the United States.

Trudeau said the relationships Canadian mayors have with their counterparts across the U.S. will be vital to ensuring an open dialogue and trade relationship between the two countries.

He is asking the mayors to ensure people on both sides of the border understand the importance of working constructively and productively.

The prime minister made the comments at the start of a meeting with officials from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and mayors, including Toronto’s John Tory, Edmonton’s Don Iveson, Vancouver’s Gregor Robertson, Montreal’s Denis Coderre and Ottawa’s Jim Watson.

The hour-long meeting also touched on the opioid crisis facing some of the biggest cities and the rollout of the second and more lucrative phase of the federal government’s infrastructure program.

