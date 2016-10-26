Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question during in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 26, 2016. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question during in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 26, 2016. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau defends Iraq mission secrecy, accuses Tories of endangering lives Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government’s clampdown on information about Canada’s mission in Iraq is necessary to protect Canadian soldiers on the ground.

But interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose says the government is trying to hide the fact the troops are engaged in combat with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

The heated exchange in the House of Commons came after military officers revealed recently that Canadian soldiers are spending more time on the front lines and engaging in more firefights with ISIL.

But neither the officers nor the government would provide specific details.

Speaking in question period, Ambrose said the military held more briefings and provided more information about Canada’s role in the fight against ISIL under the previous government.

She also said Canadians shouldn’t have to learn about the mission from Twitter.

Islamic State will be defeated in Mosul: Obama (Reuters)
 

