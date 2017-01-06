Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing negative headlines over party fundraising and his winter holiday with the Aga Khan, on Friday pulled out of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in favour of meeting ordinary citizens.

Trudeau, who never misses a chance to sell Canada as a destination for foreign investment, had planned to attend the annual mid-January meeting of billionaires, investors, celebrities and politicians.

But this week, Trudeau came under fire for accepting an invitation to join the Aga Khan at the wealthy religious leader’s private Bahamian island.

A spokesman for the prime minister, Cameron Ahmad, is confirming a National Post report that the Aga Khan invited the Trudeau family and a few friends to join him on Bell Island.

The Aga Khan is the hereditary spiritual leader of the world’s approximately 15 million Ismaili Muslims and a renowned philanthropist.

Ahmad notes that the Aga Khan and Trudeau “have been close family friends for many years.”

As required for security purposes, Trudeau and his family flew to Nassau on a government Challenger jet; Ahmad says no friends were aboard.

He says Trudeau will reimburse the cost of the airfare for himself and his family to and from Nassau.

Trudeau spokesman Cameron Ahmad said the prime minister would, instead of attending Davos, hold a series of town halls to ensure he stayed connected to Canadians.

“This tour will provide many great opportunities to engage directly with Canadians, and will now be taking place over a longer period than previously planned,” he said by e-mail.

Towards the end of last year, Trudeau was dogged by accusations that rich donors to his Liberal Party gained privileged access.

Some Canadian commentators this week complained that Trudeau and his family had quietly taken a Caribbean vacation. His office only revealed the location after media pressure.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also steering clear of the Davos meeting, which is expected to be dominated by debate over the looming presidency of Donald Trump and rising public anger with elites and globalization.

“The forum is a prime opportunity to highlight Canada’s strength as a place to invest, grow, and establish new business opportunities – and our ministers will be doing that work,” said Ahmad.

With a report from The Canadian Press

