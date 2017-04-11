The Trudeau government is bluntly calling on the Russian government to stop backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in light of a chemical-weapons attack by Damascus against civilians last week, saying Moscow should decide whether it wants to remain aligned with a “murderous regime” that kills its own people.

The Liberals are also sharpening their call for Mr. al-Assad to step down, with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland saying “Assad must go.”

Ms. Freeland spoke to journalists by telephone following a meeting of Group of Seven foreign-affairs ministers in Italy.

“Canada is very much of the view that, particularly in the wake of what is a war crime – the use of chemical weapons last week – that Assad has to go,” Ms. Freeland said.

In what was arguably the strongest language used to date by the Trudeau government when addressing Russia, Ms. Freeland urged Moscow to withdraw support for Mr. al-Assad.

“Russia is a patron and supporter of Assad … Russia needs to decide whether it wants to double down on its support for this murderous regime that is committing war crimes or whether it wants to say: ‘We do not want to be associated with this,’” Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister said.

She called on Russia to push the Assad government to participate in political negotiations to bring peace to Syria, which has been in engulfed in a civil war for years.

She said G7 foreign ministers all agreed this week that “Assad cannot remain in power in Syria.”

As recently as April 4, the Syrian government deployed chemical weapons – suspected of being sarin gas – against adults and children near Khan Shaykhun in northwestern Syria. As many as 86 people were reportedly killed.

The Canadian government strongly supported the U.S. government’s April 7 air strikes against Syria – the first by Washington since the Mideast country’s civil war began – because it was a response to the April 4 chemical gas attack. The missile strike targeted an airbase the United States said was used to launch the chemical weapons attack on civilians.

On Monday, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau had spoken somewhat less directly about Mr. al-Assad’s future, saying: “We need to move as quickly as possible towards peace and stability in Syria that does not involve Bashar al-Assad.”

Last week, Ms. Freeland has said the chemical weapons attack “raised very, very grave questions about al-Assad’s future.”

On Tuesday, speaking to journalists, Ms. Freeland put it more bluntly. “Assad must go,” she said, saying the April 4 gas attack, whose victims included “sleeping children,” has ended any chance for Mr. al-Assad to remain in power.

She declined to say whether Canada would support further unilateral U.S. strikes against Syria in response to the Assad government’s use of barrel bombs – long criticized for the damage they inflict on civilians – within its own borders.

Ms. Freeland’s plain-spoken comments follow a warning that U.S. President Donald Trump’s government gave Russia earlier Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued an ultimatum to Russia on Tuesday: Side with the United States and like-minded countries on Syria, or embrace Iran, militant group Hezbollah and embattled Syrian leader al-Assad.

As he embarked on a trip to Moscow following urgent meetings in Italy with top diplomats, Mr. Tillerson said it was unclear whether Russia had failed to take seriously its obligation to rid Syria of chemical weapons, or had merely been incompetent. But he said the distinction “doesn’t much matter to the dead.”

“We cannot let this happen again,” the Secretary of State said.

“We want to relieve the suffering of the Syrian people. Russia can be a part of that future and play an important role,” Mr. Tillerson added in remarks to reporters. “Or Russia can maintain its alliance with this group, which we believe is not going to serve Russia’s interests longer-term.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it hoped for “productive talks.” It said the outcome of the discussions is important not only for the Russia-U.S. relationship, but “for the overall atmosphere on the world stage.”

Mr. Tillerson is travelling to Russia several days after the chemical attack in Syria and a U.S. air strike on a Syrian government base that Moscow on Tuesday dismissed as “an act of aggression.” Moscow is a staunch ally of President al-Assad, whom the United States blamed for the chemical attack.

Since the United States launched air strikes against Mr. al-Assad’s forces in retaliation for the chemical attack, Trump administration officials have offered mixed messages about whether Washington believes Mr. al-Assad definitely must surrender power – and when. Mr. Tillerson said it was clear the United States saw no role for Mr. al-Assad in Syria’s future, given that he had lost legitimacy.

“It is clear to all of us that the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end,” he said. “But the question of how that ends and the transition itself could be very important, in our view, to the durability, the stability inside of a unified Syria.”

