CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> The European Parliament has approved the free-trade deal with Canada this morning after years of negotiation. The bill implementing the deal was approved by Canada’s House of Commons yesterday, and now just needs to be passed in the Senate. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to Europe today and will address the EU Parliament on Thursday.
> The Canadian government is optimistic a border tax threatened by U.S. Congressional leaders such as House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin won’t come to pass. U.S. business leaders say it would be bad for their bottom lines and the White House has cooled on the idea.
> Lawyers have sought to get more than 800 criminal cases thrown out for unreasonable delay, according to a Globe count. A precedent-setting decision by the Supreme Court last year in R v. Jordan put strict limits on how long cases – even for charges as serious as murder – can wind their ways through the legal system.
> The Liberals won’t be able to book hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure spending this year.
> An aerospace company owned by a Calgary billionaire who is friends with Rona Ambrose has updated a four-year-old lobbying record after a Globe report.
> And NDP insiders say there will definitely be more than one candidate in their leadership race – just as soon as the Conservatives pick their new leader and British Columbia holds its election. “I do think it’s past time, honestly, for these folks to declare,” one supporter said.
U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> Take a deep breath because the first month isn’t even over yet. On Monday night, Mike Flynn resigned after the shortest ever tenure for a national security adviser. On Tuesday night, The New York Times reported that high-level Trump aides had constant contact with Russian intelligence officials before the election. It’s unclear what exactly comes next, but the chaos that highlighted the first (almost) month may not end any time soon.
> Vice-President Mike Pence only found out he was being misled by Mr. Flynn by reading The Washington Post. Mr. Trump and other members of the White House had known about the situation for two weeks before Mr. Pence found out.
> The drama in the West Wing continues as the warring factions struggle to consolidate power. Chief of staff Reince Priebus is being targeted by the far-right, including Breitbart Media. Chief strategist Steve Bannon, before joining the Trump campaign, was the CEO of Breitbart.
> Meanwhile, the Office of Government Ethics has its sights on senior adviser Kellyanne Conway. Ms. Conway may face disciplinary action after going on TV and urging the public to buy Ivanka Trump’s products. Elsewhere, Ms. Conway is being questioned as a credible interview by TV anchors. Much has been made of Ms. Conway’s verbal gymnastics.
> Former Apprentice contestant and current Trump aide Omarosa Manigault had a verbal altercation in which she allegedly bullied a White House reporter. It was later revealed that another White House staffer was recording the interaction.
> And Americans got another look at Justin Trudeau earlier this week. What do they think of him? He’s just an average Joe.
LUNCHTIME LONG READ
Barack Obama grew a two-million-person army of supporters that carried him from first-term senator to U.S. president. The United States had never seen a grassroots political movement that was so sophisticated. And then he let the operation die. The New Republic has a long reported look at what may have been one of Mr. Obama’s biggest missed opportunities.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Leah McLaren (The Globe and Mail): “Justin Trudeau’s visit to the White House was politely applauded in Parliament Hill circles as a success. But you don’t have to be a naive undergraduate to feel depressed or irritated about what happened on Monday. It was a toe-curling embarrassment for anyone who has taken our Prime Minister (as I did) at his word on issues like cultural diversity and women’s rights.”
Jeffrey Jones (The Globe and Mail): “This week, Canadian politicians and business leaders have followed the script to a T in the trade arena as they invaded Donald Trump’s America to spread the message that punitive measures would hurt both countries. We should remember this moment. As a country, we are susceptible to bouts of squabbling over issues that are often quickly forgotten – whether it’s business versus labour, left versus right or province versus province. But faced with a potentially huge problem from without – in this case, a tax on exports threatened by the country’s most important trading partner – we briefly shed our provincial ways and teamed up for a common cause.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail): “Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose has often warned that [Donald] Trump will be a game-changer for Canada, and Mr. Trudeau’s Liberal government isn’t ready. But Mr. Trudeau’s trip to the White House on Monday was the big political event of the week, and when Ms. Ambrose faced him in Question Period in the Commons on Tuesday, she chose to ask about taxes. That’s a telltale sign that she felt raising the visit only helps Mr. Trudeau.”
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail): “If the polls are to be believed, [the Conservative leadership has] become a two-man race between newcomer Kevin O’Leary and libertarian Maxime Bernier. Kellie Leitch is far back. The more conventionally styled Tory candidates are not even within shouting range.”
Kim Campbell (The Globe and Mail): “In a world where direct evidence is challenged by alternative facts, and poll results and news stories are dismissed as fake news, it feels as if we are in a Marx Brothers movie, except that this is not a comedy.”
John Doyle (The Globe and Mail): “This viewing experience [of news about Mr. Trump] is now a daily ritual for vast numbers of people. The White House drama is actually better than Game of Thrones. It moves at a faster pace. The fantastical elements are more believable than the magic and dragons on GoT.”
Written by Chris Hannay and Mayaz Alam.
