CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues his cross-country tour today, leaving behind Calgary -- the site of the two-day cabinet retreat -- and moving on to Saskatoon. Mr. Trudeau yesterday apologized for saying the oil sands should be phased out, a comment he made on an earlier stop in Peterborough, Ont. The Prime Minister explained that he “misspoke.” The Liberals say they are pursuing other bilateral trade talks with Asian countries now that the Trans Pacific Partnership is toast and they are pausing plans to send peacekeepers to Africa until they get a better sense of where the Trump administration is going. We’ve created this page to help you keep track of where trade is headed.
> Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan still won’t explain why the military’s No. 2 officer was suspended, but he will say it was not a matter of national security.
> The Liberals are also looking at options to bolster the media industry this year -- just yesterday the Ottawa Citizen and Montreal Gazette announced a new round of layoffs -- that could include new tax breaks for innovation and redefining the mandate of the CBC.
> Canadians are generally satisfied with our democracy, but could be open to a change in electoral rules if the reforms are easy to understand, say the results of the government’s MyDemocracy.ca survey. The federal government spent about $1.8-million to mail out postcards asking Canadians to fill out the survey.
> Ottawa is aware it is providing poor health care on reserves.
> Mr. Trudeau will soon issue fresh mandate letters to his new ministers.
> Strategists say Kevin O’Leary is smart to focus his attacks on Mr. Trudeau and not on his rivals for the Conservative leadership.
> The Speaker of the House of Commons is launching another investigation into how a Liberal staffer managed to sneak into the parliamentary offices of the NDP.
> And new condo towers in downtown Ottawa are challenging the “protected views” of the Peace Tower.
U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> On Wednesday, they tackle immigration. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order that will divert funding towards building the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Mr. Trump is also expected to target the immigration of refugees from a variety of Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and Africa.
> Mr. Trump has reportedly narrowed down his choices for the vacated Supreme Court seat, now empty for more than 11 months, to three picks, with a nominee to be named next week. As expected, the picks represent the conservative wing of the ideological spectrum, but their legal backgrounds do offer differences.
> While Mr. Trump’s picks continue the confirmation process, the White House has been stocking federal agencies with advisers and loyalists, whose responsibility will be to shadow Cabinet secretaries. The goal, reports say, is to ensure that agencies continue to toe the White House line.
> Infrastructure spending has long been billed as an issue that would receive bipartisan support. Democrats introduced their plan, priced at $1-trillion, as a response to Mr. Trump’s own $1-trillion plan. The Democrats’ plan would focus on direct spending on a wide array of the country’s infrastructure problems. Leading economists from across the political spectrum have said that Mr. Trump’s plan focuses on providing tax credits to private businesses and is more narrow in the scope of projects that it would fund.
> Infrastructure isn’t the only place lawmakers are seeing 12 zeroes, with the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projecting that the federal budget deficit will increase by $10-trillion over the next 10 years. This comes after seven years of declines in the federal budget deficit under Mr. Obama. GOP lawmakers will have to decide between fiscal responsibility and Mr. Trump’s taxing and spending plans.
LUNCHTIME LONG READ
Few media commentators can stir up controversy like Ezra Levant, the journalist and self-proclaimed conservative activist behind The Rebel. Maclean’s traces the startup’s success, its deeply engaged community and its similarities to the publication Breitbart, which stoked racial and geographic tensions to propel Donald Trump into the White House.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Lawrence Martin (Globe and Mail): “Leadership candidates have been hesitant to take [Mr. Trump] on, despite his derelictions, and despite the hundreds of thousands who showed up for the women’s march on the weekend. What could weigh heavily on the leadership race is how the winging-it President fares between now and May, when the leadership vote will be held. If he’s an embarrassment, Canadian Conservatives will be less likely to vote for a Trump-lite candidate.”
Peter Donolo and Jason MacDonald (Globe and Mail): “Dear [White House Press Secretary] Sean Spicer...A big part of your job is telling your boss what he needs to hear – not what he wants to hear. And that means telling him when he’s being too sensitive. Telling him when he’s off message. Telling him when his tactics are counterproductive. Telling him the truth, not nurturing his fantasies. They call it ‘speaking truth to power.’ It’s a key function of any communications adviser. And if you can’t perform that function, then you can’t serve your boss – or your country.”
Tony Keller (Globe and Mail): “Bottom line: The end of NAFTA is not a good thing. However, if the Trump administration stops there, it would mean a big hit for Mexico, but a relatively small hit for the Canadian economy.”
Ryan McMahon (CBC): “Celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday without taking a moment to reflect on the fact that it has been an overwhelmingly violent 150 years for Indigenous peoples in Canada isn’t just insensitive, it’s offensive.”
Jamelle Bouie (Slate): “As a candidate, Donald Trump seemed untouchable. ... The man seemed immune to attack from political rivals. But that was never quite true. Trump was harmed by those attacks. He finished the year as the most unpopular nominee in modern memory, and he now stands as the most unpopular new president in the history of modern polling.”
Brian Beutler (The New Republic): “The global gag rule is just one policy, and it would’ve been odd if it drove a bunch of news cycles during the campaign. But to the extent that few reporters in Washington were surprised by this Trump executive order, it represents a broader failure on the part of the political press to convey the stakes of this past election clearly. Major policy differences between the two parties are second nature to much of the media, yet somehow weren’t laid out clearly before voters, which may be why the early days of the Trump era have been so disorienting—even for Trump’s supporters.”
This is the daily Globe Politics newsletter. Sign up to get it by e-mail each morning and let us know what you think.
Written by Chris Hannay and Mayaz Alam.
Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobePolitics