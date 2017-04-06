Justin Trudeau is in New York City today, where he attends the Women in the World summit and meets with such notable people as Tina Brown, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

Meanwhile, back in Ottawa, Brian Mulroney -- who as prime minister was architect of the North American Free Trade Agreement -- will brief Mr. Trudeau’s ministers on the latest goings-on with NAFTA renegotiations.



Elsewhere on the Hill, opposition parties are expected to continue their filibuster in protest of changes to House rules.



Court documents reveal more on the allegations levelled against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, who was the military’s No. 2 until being relieved of duty earlier this year.



The RCMP has broken a long silence to explain how it uses technology to monitor cellphones as part of surveillance investigations.



The federal and provincial governments are set to unveil on Friday a new agreement on interprovincial trade, which, at 300 pages, will clear the way for regulating marijuana sales while keeping barriers up for sectors such as alcoholic beverages and financial services.



And conservative leadership in Parliament has removed Lynn Beyak from the Senate’s aboriginal affairs committee, after the senator made controversial comments about some of the “good deeds” done by those who ran residential schools.



U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW



U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping begin a two-day summit today at the Mar-a-Lago country club in Florida in what could be an important meeting in rebalancing global powers.



Mr. Trump has expressed outrage at the latest atrocities in Syria, but has declined to say what the United States will do in response.



Steve Bannon, chief strategist of the White House and one of Mr. Trump’s most controversial aides, has been removed from the National Security Council. Mr. Bannon’s unusual initial appointment had raised eyebrows in security circles.



And the push to repeal Obamacare may not be dead yet.



LUNCHTIME LONG READ



As President Trump carries on a public crusade to bring back auto manufacturing jobs to the U.S. that have been outsourced to countries with lower wages and lax safety standards, some of those plants that are moving to the States are bringing as much danger as opportunity, Bloomberg reports.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Campbell Clark (Globe and Mail): “The image of [Brian] Mulroney walking into the cabinet room, after all these years, instantly symbolizes how Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals want this moment in U.S. trade relations to be seen: as a time for all to come to the aid of the country, when partisan politics are put aside, and when the government is summoning all talents to deal with an overriding national issue.”



Globe and Mail editorial board: “Governments aren’t particularly well-equipped to dictate salary terms to private businesses, even ones addicted to public largesse. But they should at least be able to drive harder bargains on the terms, including on corporate governance, before opening the chequebook.”



Andrew Coyne (National Post): “This is the paradox of Canadian politics. The lack of legitimate checks on federal authority has rendered it not more effective, but less. The more powerful the Prime Minister has become within the precincts of Parliament Hill, the less power he has off it.”



Zarqa Nawaz (Globe and Mail): “But the problem with racism in a country as big as Canada is that you eventually need someone to build the railroads, farm the land and take out the garbage. People were grudgingly let in, but not without facing discriminatory policies such as the Chinese head tax and Japanese internment camps. As a good friend of mine put it, racism is as Canadian as maple syrup.”



Brent Rathgeber (iPolitics): “Intolerant, climate-change-denying homophobes might be overrepresented among those who recently bought CPC memberships; they are, I suspect, a shrinking minority in the larger subset of small-c conservatives. And I’m quite certain that they represent an even smaller, and even faster-shrinking, segment of the Canadian voting public.”



Written by Chris Hannay and Mayaz Alam.





