CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City today, where he’s watching the Broadway hit Come From Away, a musical about Canadians helping Americans.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, whose province has had asylum seekers from the U.S. cross the border in dangerously cold late-night crossings, says Mr. Trudeau has to talk tougher with the White House about its immigration policies.
Senator Murray Sinclair, who headed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which studied the effects of Canada’s residential schools on indigenous children, says the Liberal government has been mostly talk and no action in responding to his recommendations.
The Canadian Bar Association says the government should keep preliminary inquiries, even though they’ve been identified as a possible source of delays in the justice system.
The still-unexplained suspension of the military’s number-two soldier may have had something to do with high-profile leaks to the media, anonymous sources tell CBC.
Senators and MPs -- including many Liberals -- say government departments are slow to answer even their questions.
Stephane Dion is off to Berlin, where he will be ambassador to Germany. He will also be Canada’s envoy to the European Union, though sources tell The Hill Times the current EU ambassador is staying in place -- so there will be two of them.
And your guide to campaign finance across Canada, from Ontario’s strict new rules to B.C.’s “wild west.”
U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
“America first” has a new meaning, one that has Canada in the crosshairs. Mr. Trump’s nominee for U.S. Trade Representative vowed to end the softwood lumber dispute with Canada and called out the federal government for not enforcing intellectual property laws thoroughly enough.
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a rate hike today, putting the independent central bank squarely on a collision course with the Trump White House. Mr. Trump has promised robust economic growth, while the rate hike will begin to put the brakes on the U.S. economy. Typically the effects of a central bank decision take around 12-18 months to fully be realized.
140 characters at a time, Mr. Trump grabs the attention of the world. But his tweets, ridiculed by many and celebrated by others, perform multiple functions.
It was the tweet heard around the Internet. MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow announced that she had gotten a hold of Mr. Trump’s tax returns. The leaked documents show that he paid $38-million in taxes in 2005 and are stamped with “CLIENT COPY,” raising questions about their source. Also, early analysis shows that Mr. Trump’s proposed tax reform plans would’ve almost eliminated the amount of taxes he had paid in 2005.
LUNCHTIME LONG READ
“You think you’re living in an episode of Veep, and you find out you’re living in an episode of The Americans.” For politicos in Washington, networking can take on a whole new meaning when spies and foreign envoys are involved. The Atlantic’s Molly Ball explores “Washington’s Spy Paranoia.”
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail): “For the first time, the federal government is commissioning a running poll of Canadians to be fed to the central department that advises Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. … Let’s not be naïve: When the civil servants in the PCO want polling on policy issues, it’s because the political strategists 10 feet away in the Prime Minister’s Office care deeply. Regular polling allows governments to ask people about how a policy is being communicated – and to change their message to adapt.”
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail): “The [Conservative leadership] campaign debates, carried on secondary broadcast outlets, have attracted pint-sized audiences. The debates for the Republican nomination in the United States last year ran on big networks and scored huge ratings. Interest among Canadian conservatives in their race is surprisingly trifling by comparison.”
Adam Dodek (The Globe and Mail): “The Senate needs to move quickly to expel [Don] Meredith. The Senate ethics officer took nearly two years to complete her report because she had to await an investigation by Ottawa Police into Mr. Meredith’s conduct. Ottawa Police ultimately decided not to pursue criminal charges against the senator and Ms. Ricard was able to complete her report. Her job is done. It is now up to the Senate to do its job.”
Gerald Caplan (The Globe and Mail): “It’s not the law [Justice Robin Camp] was ignorant about. It’s modern life. It’s common sense and reason both. No legislation or retraining is needed for a judge to understand that large numbers of men criminally assault large numbers of women because they believe they’re entitled to and can get away with it.”
Barry Hertz (The Globe and Mail): “Ms. Maddow, more often than not a whip-smart commentator and one of broadcast journalism’s best assets, had something legitimate, worthy and downright groundbreaking to say. But instead of giving the people what they want – which is essentially Mr. Trump’s first instinct – she played by the rules that have largely doomed cable news, using cheap delay tactics and the worst sort of preambled grandstanding. Mr. Trump could not have asked for a better execution of events.”
Margaret Carlson (The Daily Beast): “Republicans are beginning to see the harsh truth that their embrace of Trump as a Republican for purposes of winning the presidency did not mean he would govern as one. He doesn’t care about his adopted party, not even enough to learn about the things it stands for, before he and Steve Bannon topple them. He cares about his business, the children who’ve been in business with him, and spending time at Mar-a-Lago.”
Kelly McParland (National Post): “It’s a colossal, hundred-car, flaming train-wreck of a presidency, and it’s only a few weeks old.”
Jamelle Bouie (Slate): “Instead of defending the bill on its merits, [House Speaker Paul] Ryan and Republican leaders have taken to vaguely proclaiming that it is offering ‘freedom’ and ‘choice’ to consumers. Perhaps, in a world where insurance companies are free to offer plans without mandated coverage areas, those older people will have greater ‘choice’ and ‘freedom.’ But only if those words are empty of any real meaning. One can’t reduce freedom to choice when those choices are bounded and circumscribed by income.”
Written by Chris Hannay and Mayaz Alam.
