Justin Trudeau took a moment Friday morning to tour Berlin’s National Holocaust Memorial, where he laid a wreath and then took a short walk in the rain among the sombre monument’s grey pillars.

Later in the day, he is scheduled to visit the site of December’s deadly terrorist attack in the capital’s Christmas market.

Less than two months have passed since a truck ran into a public square, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more just days before Christmas.

The Canadian Prime Minister is on a brief tour of France and Germany that is primarily focused on celebrating the adoption of a free-trade pact with the European Union.

The overall theme of Mr. Trudeau’s two-day trip to Europe is to promote the fact that after years of negotiations, the European Parliament gave its final vote of approval this week to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with Canada.

Nearly a year-and-a-half after his election victory, Mr. Trudeau’s foreign travels continue to attract celebrity-like attention.

His image appears on the cover of the Friday edition of Germany’s Die Welt newspaper with the caption “Sexiest politician alive.”

The paper goes on to describe Mr. Trudeau as the "anti-Trump."

Mr. Trudeau began his day in Berlin, where he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the German Chancellery. The two leaders had met Thursday night for a private dinner. The German ambassador to Canada said this week that Ms. Merkel would likely be interested to hear directly from Mr. Trudeau about his Monday meeting in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Friday evening, the prime minister is scheduled to deliver a speech to a black-tie audience at the St. Matthew’s Day banquet in Hamburg, Germany.

The prime minister’s two-day trip to Europe included a stop Thursday in Strasbourg, France, where he addressed the European Parliament and praised it for voting to approve CETA.

Canada’s Trade Minister, François-Philippe Champagne, noted that Germany is Canada’s sixth-largest trading partner and that many German companies will be eager to take advantage of the new trade deal.

“It’s important to have countries like Germany on board. If you look at the industries that could benefit from CETA, there are a number of exports that would benefit the German industry. I think they’re very much aware. The auto industry, for example, would be very much interested in the benefit of CETA,” he told reporters Thursday evening in Berlin.

“It’s for us to make the case that there’s a number of markets that will open up in Canada. That’s going to be beneficial for small and medium-sized businesses. Every government in Europe is looking for jobs and what we have achieved is a progressive trade agreement which is really the gold standard.”

