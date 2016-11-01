Ottawa is ramping up its focus on infrastructure in the face of a worsening economic landscape, promising billions more for construction projects over the next 12 years – most of which is back-loaded throughout the 2020s.

Taking the advice of his advisory council on economic growth, Finance Minister Bill Morneau will make at least $35-billion available for a new infrastructure bank with the hope that it will attract four times that amount from global pension funds and other investors.

The main points of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s fall fiscal update, released Tuesday, include:

Deficits are forecast to grow slightly larger over the coming years, with no return to balance through 2021-22

This year’s deficit is forecasted to be $25.1-billion, followed by a $27.8-billion deficit in 2017-18

Slower-than-expected economic growth has used up virtually all of the $6-billion a year in contingencies that were included in the March budget.

Ottawa will proceed with a new federal infrastructure bank, capitalized with $15-billion from already-promised infrastructure funds and a further $20-billion in equity or debt tied to specific projects built with public and private partners

The decision to use existing infrastructure programs to capitalize the new infrastructure bank could be a source of tension with Canadian cities and provinces. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities had said last week that the bank should be capitalized with new money, not from already-promised programs for road, bridges, transit and other projects.

Mr. Morneau spent the past few days speaking privately with mayors and provincial finance ministers in an effort to convince them of the merits of working through an infrastructure bank.

Speaking with reporters, Mr. Morneau argued that there is the potential to leverage private capital from investors like global pension funds, which would allow Ottawa, the provinces and municipalities to build more infrastructure more quickly.

“Today is about the long term,” he said. “It’s about knowing that [in] one, two and three decades from now, we’re going to have a more productive economy and we’re going to get this going in the near term so it will create good jobs today but have a good long term impact.”

The proposed infrastructure bank would likely launch in 2017. It would operate at arm’s length from government and would compile a list of priority infrastructure projects from across the country. Bank staff would focus on large projects that had the potential of attracting private investors and would then structure the funding plans, which could take many forms.

The government’s announcements related to infrastructure, foreign investment and short-term immigration processing are in direct response to last month’s recommendations from Mr. Morneau’s advisory council on economic growth.

The update includes an announcement of $218-million for a new Invest in Canada Hub that would increase the number of trade commissioners assigned to attract foreign investment to Canada. It also includes measures aimed at attracting foreign talent through a “global skills strategy” that will make it easier for companies to bring in skilled labour temporarily.

As part of a package on fiscal transparency, the government announced in the update that it will make the Parliamentary Budget Officer a fully independent Officer of Parliament. Currently, the PBO operates as a division of the Library of Parliament. The government is also promising to improve the way spending is reported to Parliament and to open up meetings of the Board of Internal Economy, the body of MPs that makes spending decisions related to the operations of the House of Commons and MP budgets.

Even though growth forecasts have been lowered and spending plans have increased, Mr. Morneau argues he will still be able to lower the size of the federal debt as a percentage of economic growth. The update projects the federal debt-to-GDP ratio will decline from 31.8 per cent in 2016-17 to 30.4 per cent in 2021-22.

“We are showing that we can reduce our net debt to GDP over time,” said Mr. Morneau Tuesday, declining on several occasions to provide a timeline for returning to balanced budgets.

The government has discontinued the practice of inserting $6-billion a year in the fiscal forecast as a contingency for unforeseen events and forecasting errors. Mr. Morneau suggested Tuesday that the government has not yet decided whether contingencies will return as part of the 2017 budget.

