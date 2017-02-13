



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took off for Washington on Monday morning to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to work with Canada on job-creation and continental security measures.

While Mr. Trudeau has been taking a realpolitik approach to the much-awaited meeting, what he’ll get in return from Mr. Trump is anyone’s guess, The Globe’s Adrian Morrow explains.

Corporate Canada is wary of trade risks with NAFTA renegotiation, border-adjustment levies and Buy America regulations all being proposed by the protectionist White House, Shawn McCarthy explains (for subscribers).

The Conservatives offered support to Mr. Trudeau ahead of his journey, with interim leader Rona Ambrose calling on the government to build a strong bilateral relationship with the White House.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair is imploring Mr. Trudeau to stand up for Canadians affected by Mr. Trump’s controversial executive order that targets citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations.

Follow The Globe's Adrian Morrow, Robert Fife and Campbell Clark for updates on the visit as it unfolds.









The agenda

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Washington at 9 a.m. and at the White House shortly before 11 a.m. Team Trudeau will meet with Team Trump to hold bilateral talks.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Trudeau will participate in a round-table discussion with female executives at 12:15 p.m.

Then the two leaders will have an exclusive private lunch in the White House.

A joint press conference will be held at around 2 p.m.

Mr. Trudeau will meet House Speaker Paul Ryan at 3 p.m. and with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at 3:40 p.m.





Who else will be there?

Trudeau will be accompanied in Washington by several of his top-ranking cabinet ministers:

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan

Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale

Transport Minister Marc Garneau

Ms. Freeland, Mr. Sajjan and Mr. Morneau were all in Washington last week to meet Trump administration officials and lay the groundwork for Mr. Trudeau’s visit. Here’s some more background on what they said and did there.

Sajjan meets Mattis as Trump warns NATO members must step up defence spending The tête-à-tête between Canada's Defence Minister and the U.S. Secretary of Defence was the first in-person meeting between members of the Trump and Trudeau cabinets.

Freeland talks tough on trade with Trump team The Foreign Affairs Minister told the Secretary of State that Canada will ‘respond appropriately’ to any tariffs put in place by new U.S. administration, and reaffirmed ‘very strong support for Ukraine.’





On the U.S. side, several of Mr. Trump’s cabinet ministers and advisers will be at the White House meeting:

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Attorney-General Jeff Sessions

Chief strategist Stephen Bannon

Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner

Mr. Trump’s proposed Commerce Secretary and the architect of his NAFTA policy, Wilbur Ross, has not yet been confirmed by the Senate.

Trump’s people: A guide Barrie McKenna explains who Mr. Trump chose for the country’s top offices and who’s in his inner circle.

Trudeau’s people: A guide Read the full list of Mr Trudeau’s cabinet and what their responsibilities are.

What you need to know about Stephen Bannon, the heart of Trump’s inner circle 2:00





The issues at stake

Getting off on the right foot: Monday’s meeting brings together two unlikely political partners: A pro-free-trade liberal who helped Canada welcome thousands of Syrian refugees, and a protectionist conservative who slammed the brakes on immigration in his first week in office. As he did during the election, when he refrained from criticizing Mr. Trump directly, Mr. Trudeau and his government have taken a pragmatic approach to the new relationship with Washington. He instead seems intent on convincing Mr. Trump that Canada can help advance his economic agenda. But for all his planning and preparation, Mr. Trudeau cannot know exactly what he will face when he steps into the Oval Office.

Trade: The key issue on the table will be Mr. Trump’s plan to renegotiate the 1994 North American free-trade agreement. Mr. Trudeau will use the meeting to make the case that the U.S. and Canada have integrated supply chains and prosper from $886-billion of two way trade. Analysts contend Mr. Trump’s NAFTA anger is directed largely at Mexico, and Canada will escape the brunt of his ire. A senior government official said the talks are not expected to produce concrete agreements, but rather that the two leaders will get a chance to talk about areas of mutual interest.

What’s happening to NAFTA? A guide Get caught up with a primer on the North American free-trade agreement and what Canadian and U.S. leaders have planned for it.





Defence and security: Mr. Trudeau’s visit will help the government to sound out what the Trump administration expects of Canada on defence. Canada envisions a joint collaboration with the U.S. on cybersecurity and a revamp of the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) to include Canada’s participation in the U.S. missile-defence shield, a senior official told The Globe.

Campbell Clark: Trudeau will tread carefully on global security in Trump meeting Mr. Trudeau doesn’t want to show up in Washington as leader of the global opposition. On international security, he wants to bridge the differences.





Immigration ban: Mr. Trudeau has no plans to criticize the President’s controversial immigration ban on refugees or immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, according to government officials.





What’s next?

For Trudeau: On Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will be in France to speak at the European Parliament and Germany to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel. The meeting will affirm the two nations’ shared values in the Trump era, including support for free trade, Germany’s ambassador to Canada, Werner Wnedt, told The Canadian Press last week.

For North America: There’s no schedule yet for NAFTA renegotiation talks, but they could begin soon. In the meantime, Mr. Trump has also said he’ll meet with his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Pena Nieto, to discuss trade, immigration and his planned wall along the Mexican border.





With reports from Robert Fife, Adrian Morrow and The Canadian Press

Editorial: What Trudeau must say to Trump He must enthusiastically seek common ground with someone with whom he viscerally disagrees. He must not let any sense of his certain discomfort pass across his face. Nor can there be any appearance of the Trudeau moral superiority complex.

Konrad Yakabuski: With Trump, sunny ways is Trudeau’s best play For all of Mr. Trudeau’s affinities with Barack Obama, the latter was just not that into Canada and never did his friends any favours. Mr. Trump, properly treated, could do us many.

Barrie McKenna: In their first meeting, Trudeau needs to sell Trump on NAFTA A key goal for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he meets Mr. Trump for the first time Monday will be to get the U.S. President to recognize that the essence of the North American free-trade agreement is worth salvaging.

Adam Radwanski: Can Trudeau’s optimism survive Trump’s unpleasant surprises? The best-case scenario, from Ottawa’s perspective, has to be as uneventful a Monday as possible, allowing a quick return to less-fraught dealings with less-volatile members of Mr. Trump’s administration.



