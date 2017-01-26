Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the University of Saskatchewan campus in Saskatoon on Jan. 25, 2017. (Liam Richards/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is adding nine new names to the ranks of parliamentary secretaries for the Liberal government.

They include Ginette Petitpas Taylor, who is now parliamentary secretary to the finance minister, and Marco Mendicino, who joins Bill Blair as one of the parliamentary secretaries to Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The other fresh faces are Sherry Romanado, who moves to become associate minister of defence and the parliamentary secretary for Veterans Affairs; Matt DeCourcey to Foreign Affairs; Jean Rioux to National Defence; Steven MacKinnon to Public Services and Procurement; Marc Miller to Infrastructure and Communities; Joel Lightbound to Health, and Andy Fillmore to Democratic Institutions.

Many of the 34 parliamentary secretaries – MPs who assist a senior cabinet minister, such as standing in for them in question period – also took on new roles, including Mark Holland, who is moving off the electoral reform file and into public safety.

There are also eight parliamentary secretaries who are moving out, including longtime Liberal MP John McKay, who had been parliamentary secretary for defence.

Trudeau is also naming Hamilton MP Filomena Tassi as the deputy government whip.

