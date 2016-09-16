Canada is challenging the world to step up and pledge money to fight AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday in his opening remarks at an international donor conference.

Delegates from around the world are in Montreal hoping to raise $13 billion to replenish the Global Fund, which was set up to pool money to fight the three major infectious diseases.

Trudeau said Canada has already promised more than $800 million for the 2017-19 funding period and he called on countries to “pledge with compassion, pledge with ambition.”

“We must lead by example,” he told delegates. “And we must work together. Because when we do, we show the world what can be accomplished when we unite in common purpose.”

The conference includes UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, rock star Bono and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

It is designed to show Canadian leadership on the international stage ahead of what is expected to be Trudeau’s first address to the United Nations General Assembly next week.

In his remarks Friday, Trudeau said AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis kill roughly 8,000 people every day, with girls and women in developing countries being hardest hit.

“The woman and young girls who live in poverty are particularly exposed to disease,” he said. “For them, it is more difficult to surmount obstacles that prevent them from becoming educated and they are victims every day of social and political discrimination.”

Trudeau said if the world acts, the three diseases can be eradicated by the year 2030.

Report Typo/Error