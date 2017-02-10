CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW

> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues his tour of the North in the Northwest Territories today. He has a busy schedule lined up for next week: He will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in person on Monday for the first time since he took office, then head to Germany on Thursday and Friday. In related travel, Governor-General David Johnston is off to Sweden from Feb. 19 to 23 for a state visit.

> In Iqaluit yesterday, Mr. Trudeau defended his abandoning of electoral reform by suggesting it would elevate fringe voices in Parliament. “Do you think that Kellie Leitch should have her own party?” he told voters.

> A routine government financial forecast – which happened to project decades of deficits – was kept out of the closely watched November fiscal update by Finance Minister Bill Morneau, documents reveal – and instead the report was quietly released on the Friday before Christmas.

> Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose denies any link between staying on the yacht of a Calgary billionaire over the holidays and the millions of dollars in federal funding that his aerospace company received while Ms. Ambrose was in cabinet during the previous Conservative government.

> The federal government took years to warn First Nations about working with a man who was later charged with fraud.

> Public safety ministers across the country are responding to The Globe’s “Unfounded” series by developing a national strategy to deal with sexual assault cases.

> A Manitoba town will get help after all with its influx of refugees across the U.S. border.

> And a tongue-in-cheek letter (part 1 and 2) from NDP MP Romeo Saganash is calling for the Prime Minister to establish a National Canoe and Paddle Program.

U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW

> A federal appeals court has unanimously refused to reinstate the Trump administration’s executive order on immigration. The judgement said it was well within the court’s rights to be a check on the President’s powers.

> In his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with a nuclear arms treaty.

> Yesterday Mr. Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping and now supports the “One China” policy that does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s abandoning of the Trans Pacific Partnership leaves China clear to lead a new deal, beginning with a summit in March that Canada will attend.

> Shopify, a Canadian-based e-commerce engine, has responded to criticism about businesses using its technology to sell anti-immigrant wares.

> And FiveThirtyEight suggests Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch’s legal history indicates he likely could be a challenge to Mr. Trump’s authority.

AND IN SOUTH AMERICA

Brazil has launched a complaint with the World Trade Organization about the Canadian government’s aid for Bombardier, which could prove to be an irritant for the two countries’ relations.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Elizabeth Renzetti (Globe and Mail): “Most women have grown so used to being talked over, ignored, interrupted or silenced that it is part of the daily grind, something to share with friends over a bottle of wine or six. Still, it was shocking to see it happen in the United States Senate, the highest legislative chamber in a land founded on the notion of equality (at least equality between white men). A female senator was told to be quiet, and worse, to go sit down, as if she were a spitball-throwing brat in Grade 3.”

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders (Globe and Mail): “The Globe and Mail’s Unfounded series has brought well-deserved attention to a challenging issue. Sexual-assault investigations have historically been difficult for police services. From the complexities of gathering statements and evidence, to creating a meaningful understanding of the trauma endured by survivors, police services must always strive to do better.”

Michael Den Tandt (National Post): “As policy goes, [the NDP] is a party in retreat from the mainstream.”

Don Martin (CTV): “Yet while a high school newspaper reporter could’ve spotted the discomfort of a middle-class-values prime minister under paid-access attack pushing the ethical boundaries to visit a family friend with an 11-digit net worth, no red flag was hoisted in the PMO. And despite some bright people in her inner circle, Ambrose was never alerted about her own hypocritical optics until it was too late and she had to request a get-out-of-trouble card from the ethics commissioner between island pitstops.”

Written by Chris Hannay.

Editor's Note: Editor's note: An earlier version of this article said the Prime Minister is travelling to Sweden later this month. In fact, it is Governor-General David Johnston who is going.

